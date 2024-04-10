April 10 (Reuters) - Apple has assembled $14 billion worth of iPhones in India in last fiscal year, making as much as 14% or about 1 in 7 of its marquee devices from India, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. (Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman )
