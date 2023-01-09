Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Apple Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:20 2023-01-09 pm EST
130.59 USD   +0.74%
02:36pApple's VP services Stern to depart - Insider
RE
02:12pApple's Vice President of Services Peter Stern to Depart, Recorganizing Services Division: Insider
MT
01:30pSector Update: Tech Stocks, Chipmakers Again Leading Broader Markets Higher
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Apple's VP services Stern to depart - Insider

01/09/2023 | 02:36pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - Apple Inc's vice president of services, Peter Stern, has informed colleagues that he is leaving the company, the Insider reported on Monday, citing a source close to the executive.

Stern, who joined the iPhone maker from Time Warner Cable in 2016, will leave at the end of the month, according to the report. Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

A prominent media executive, Stern oversaw an expansion of Apple's paid subscription businesses, particularly its television offering, Apple TV+.

The services business features News+, Fitness+ and iCloud+, among other subscription services, a key focus for Apple as it looks to diversify revenue away from gadget sales.

The unit generated $19.19 billion in the fourth quarter ended September, up 5% from the previous year.

The Insider report said Apple is reorganizing its services unit and Stern's responsibilities will be split into three separate divisions.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2023
All news about APPLE INC.
02:36pApple's VP services Stern to depart - Insider
RE
02:12pApple's Vice President of Services Peter Stern to D..
MT
01:30pSector Update: Tech Stocks, Chipmakers Again Leading Broader Markets Highe..
MT
01:29pBernstein Adjusts Price Target on Apple to $125 From $170, Maintains Market Perform Rat..
MT
01:19pSector Update: Tech
MT
12:16pNasdaq leads gains on Wall Street as interest rate worries ease
RE
10:37aNasdaq leads Wall St higher as interest rate worries ease
RE
10:15aTrackinsight: Wall Street off to a flying start in 2023
TI
10:05aApple's Exports of iPhones From India Reportedly Double
MT
09:59aU.S. Supreme Court lets Meta's WhatsApp pursue 'Pegasus' spyware suit
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APPLE INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 405 B - -
Net income 2023 97 485 M - -
Net cash 2023 58 084 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 20,9x
Yield 2023 0,74%
Capitalization 2 062 B 2 062 B -
EV / Sales 2023 4,95x
EV / Sales 2024 4,65x
Nbr of Employees 164 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 45
Last Close Price 129,62 $
Average target price 169,66 $
Spread / Average Target 30,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.-0.24%2 062 010
XIAOMI CORPORATION2.74%35 882
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD5.25%9 891
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-3.89%9 106
DZS INC.3.31%404
RTX A/S3.90%143