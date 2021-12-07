Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Apple Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Apple's alleged restriction on workers' Slack use sparks labor complaint

12/07/2021 | 05:48pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The Apple Inc logo is shown outside the company's 2016 Worldwide Developers Conference in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Apple has restricted employees' use of workplace messaging app Slack, hampering workers' ability to engage in protected speech and organizing, a former employee alleged in a complaint to a U.S. labor regulator filed on Tuesday.

Slack, which allows individuals to create on-the-fly group conversations, was rolled out a few years ago by Apple and has become increasingly popular as a discussion forum during the pandemic, multiple employees have said.

Apple employees who advocate for pay equity, remote work and other causes in the company have used it as well. On Oct. 25, according to the complaint by former worker Janneke Parrish to the U.S. National Labor Relations Board, Apple introduced moderation rules for the platform.

"It gives the appearance of surveillance of employees' protected speech activities," said the complaint, a copy of which was reviewed by Reuters.

An Apple spokesperson declined to comment. The company has previously said it does not discuss specific employee matters but is "deeply committed to creating and maintaining a positive and inclusive workplace," taking "all concerns" from employees seriously.

Apple's policy holds that workers cannot create new Slack channels "without management's knowledge and support," according to the complaint, which includes a screenshot of a message detailing the policy.

Posts about workplace concerns must be directed to a manager or the "People Support" group, according to the complaint.

Parrish says she was fired in October after playing a leading role in employee activism.

The charge comes amid a broader push by Silicon Valley workers to speak out about their working conditions and the impact of technology on society. The employee activism has been particularly striking at Apple, which is known for its secretive culture.

(Reporting by Julia Love, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

By Julia Love


© Reuters 2021
All news about APPLE INC.
05:50pAustralia plans to update regulatory framework for payment systems
RE
05:48pApple's alleged restriction on workers' Slack use sparks labor complaint
RE
05:46pTech Rallies As Apple, Intel Gain -- Tech Roundup
DJ
04:57pUS Stocks Advance as Omicron Concerns Wane; Big Tech Stocks Surge
MT
04:15pUS Stocks Advance as Omicron Concerns Wane; Apple Jumps
MT
01:20pU.S. agencies, European Commission launch new effort to boost tech competition
RE
12:34pWall Street leaps as Nasdaq rallies 3% on boost from Big Tech, chipmakers
RE
12:04pTIM COOK : Apple's Tim Cook signed $275 billion deal to placate China - The Information
RE
11:03aAPPLE INC : Bernstein gives a Neutral rating
MD
10:19aBig Tech, chipmakers power Nasdaq as Omicron worries subside
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APPLE INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 379 B - -
Net income 2022 92 625 M - -
Net cash 2022 81 140 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 29,0x
Yield 2022 0,56%
Capitalization 2 808 B 2 808 B -
EV / Sales 2022 7,19x
EV / Sales 2023 6,84x
Nbr of Employees 154 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 45
Last Close Price 165,32 $
Average target price 169,41 $
Spread / Average Target 2,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.24.18%2 712 306
XIAOMI CORPORATION-42.05%60 949
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD29.90%25 424
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.2.93%19 904
FIH MOBILE LIMITED29.47%1 263
RTX A/S-33.62%193