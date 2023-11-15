Apple Inc.
Equities
AAPL
US0378331005
Phones & Handheld Devices
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|189.46 USD
|+1.08%
|+3.40%
|+45.55%
|04:49pm
|Berkshire Hathaway gets rid of General Motors and Procter & Gamble
|04:19pm
|Apple Extending Free Emergency SOS Access for iPhone 14 Users to Additional One Year
Apple Inc. specializes in the design, manufacture and marketing of computer hardware and music supports. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows: - telephone products (52.1%): iPhone brand; - peripheral devices (10.5%): screens, storage systems, printers, video camera, memory cards, server, switches, etc.; - computers (10.2%): laptops (MacBook, MacBook Air and MacBook Pro brands) and PCs (iMac, Mac mini, Mac Pro and Xserve); - music support (7.4%): music readers iPod and iPad and accessories; - other (19.8%): software, maintenance service and Internet access service, etc. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Americas (43%), China/Hong Kong/Taiwan (18.8%), Japan (6.6%), Asia/Pacific (7.5%) and Europe/India/Middle East/Africa (24.1%).
2024-01-24 - Q1 2024 Earnings Release (Projected)
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A-
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
46
Last Close Price
187.44USD
Average target price
195.49USD
Spread / Average Target
+4.29%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+45.63%
|2915 B $
|+53.56%
|50 756 M $
|+57.82%
|13 924 M $
|-1.77%
|8 830 M $
|+156.32%
|3 076 M $
|-28.57%
|598 M $
|+377.42%
|397 M $
|-40.58%
|86 M $
|-49.02%
|85 M $
|+7.14%
|82 M $
