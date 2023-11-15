Stock AAPL APPLE INC.
PDF Report : Apple Inc.

Apple Inc.

Equities

AAPL

US0378331005

Phones & Handheld Devices

Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX
Other stock markets
 11:19:57 2023-11-15 am EST 		Intraday chart for Apple Inc. 5-day change 1st Jan Change
189.46 USD +1.08% +3.40% +45.55%
04:49pm Berkshire Hathaway gets rid of General Motors and Procter & Gamble
04:19pm Apple Extending Free Emergency SOS Access for iPhone 14 Users to Additional One Year MT

Company Profile

Apple Inc. specializes in the design, manufacture and marketing of computer hardware and music supports. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows: - telephone products (52.1%): iPhone brand; - peripheral devices (10.5%): screens, storage systems, printers, video camera, memory cards, server, switches, etc.; - computers (10.2%): laptops (MacBook, MacBook Air and MacBook Pro brands) and PCs (iMac, Mac mini, Mac Pro and Xserve); - music support (7.4%): music readers iPod and iPad and accessories; - other (19.8%): software, maintenance service and Internet access service, etc. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Americas (43%), China/Hong Kong/Taiwan (18.8%), Japan (6.6%), Asia/Pacific (7.5%) and Europe/India/Middle East/Africa (24.1%).
Phones & Handheld Devices
2024-01-24 - Q1 2024 Earnings Release (Projected)
Ratings for Apple Inc.

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
46
Last Close Price
187.44USD
Average target price
195.49USD
Spread / Average Target
+4.29%
Sector Phones & Smart Phones

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC. Stock Apple Inc.
+45.63% 2915 B $
XIAOMI CORPORATION Stock Xiaomi Corporation
+53.56% 50 756 M $
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD. Stock Shenzhen Transsion Holdings Co., Ltd.
+57.82% 13 924 M $
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD Stock Wingtech Technology Co.,Ltd
-1.77% 8 830 M $
ITI LIMITED Stock ITI Limited
+156.32% 3 076 M $
FIH MOBILE LIMITED Stock FIH Mobile Limited
-28.57% 598 M $
SPROCOMM INTELLIGENCE LIMITED Stock Sprocomm Intelligence Limited
+377.42% 397 M $
RTX A/S Stock RTX A/S
-40.58% 86 M $
COOLPAD GROUP LIMITED Stock Coolpad Group Limited
-49.02% 85 M $
SIM TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED Stock SIM Technology Group Limited
+7.14% 82 M $
Phones & Smart Phones
  5. Apple's iPhone 14 users get another year of free satellite SOS access
