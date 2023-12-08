Dec 8 (Reuters) - Apple's head of iPhone and watch design Tang Tan is leaving the company in February, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|195.72 USD
|+0.75%
|+2.33%
|+50.61%
|09:13pm
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+50.55%
|3021 B $
|+33.64%
|47 079 M $
|+60.68%
|13 792 M $
|-15.27%
|7 472 M $
|+183.93%
|3 460 M $
|-34.52%
|556 M $
|+367.74%
|360 M $
|-34.31%
|109 M $
|+0.49%
|94 M $
|-40.58%
|83 M $