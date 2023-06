June 30 (Reuters) - Apple Inc's stock market value ended a trading session above $3 trillion for the first time on Friday, lifted by signs of improving inflation and bets that the iPhone maker will successfully expand into new markets.

Shares of the world's most valuable company jumped 2.3% to $193.97, giving it a market capitalization of $3.05 trillion, Refinitiv data showed.

It was Apple's fourth straight record high close. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; editing by Diane Craft)