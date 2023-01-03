Apple's stock market value falls below $2 trillion

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Apple Inc's stock market
value fell sharply on Tuesday following its steep drop last
year, putting it on track to end below $2 trillion for the first
time since June 2021.
The sell-off comes a year after the iPhone maker became the
first company to reach the $3 trillion market capitalization
milestone.
Apple's shares fell 4% to $124.60 after Exane BNP Paribas
analyst Jerome Ramel downgraded the company to "neutral" from
"outperform," slashing his price target to $140 from $180,
according to Refinitiv Eikon.
Ramel cut his iPhone shipment
targets
for fiscal 2023 to 224 million units from 245 million
units, reflecting supply chain issues from manufacturer Foxconn
and consumers cutting back spending on high-end phones.
At Apple's current stock price, the company is worth
$1.98 trillion, just ahead of Microsoft Corp, currently
valued at $1.78 trillion.
Underscoring investors' worries that a slowing global
economy and high inflation may be hurting demand for Apple
devices, analysts on average expect the Cupertino, California
company to report a 1% drop in December-quarter revenue in the
coming weeks, according to Refinitiv. That would mark Apple's
first quarterly revenue decline since the March quarter of 2019.
"They (Apple) tend to skew to the high-end consumer
device customer but even that demographic might be being
affected by the high price of everything," Bokeh Capital
Partners' Kim Forrest said.
Last year's steep sell-off on Wall Street punished
tech-related heavyweights as investors worried about rising
interest rates dumped stocks with high valuations.
The combined stock market value of Apple, Microsoft,
Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc and Meta
Platforms now accounts for about 18% of the S&P 500,
down from as much as 24% in 2020.
Even after its 27% drop last year, Apple has provided
stellar returns to long-term shareholders. Investors who bought
and held Apple shares when cofounder Steve Jobs launched the
iPhone in 2007 have enjoyed a gain of over 4,000%, not including
dividends, compared to a 180% gain in the S&P 500 over the same
period.
(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun
Koyyur and Richard Chang)