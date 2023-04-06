Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Apple Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:59:42 2023-04-05 pm EDT
163.43 USD   -0.20%
02:00aApple says 'Hello Mumbai' at first India store launch
RE
04/05S&P, Nasdaq end lower as recession fears take center stage
RE
04/05S&P 500 ends lower as recession fears take center stage
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Apple says 'Hello Mumbai' at first India store launch

04/06/2023 | 02:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MUMBAI, April 6 (Reuters) - Apple Inc on Wednesday revealed the look of its first retail store in India, as several people tried to catch a glimpse outside the store's black and yellow artwork patterned after Mumbai's iconic taxis.

The store is still in barricades and is likely to open this month, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

India has become a big market for the Cupertino, California-based company, which launched an online retail store in the world's second-largest smartphone market in 2020.

Still, due to its high prices, Apple has only a 3% share of India's smartphone market.

Apple has previously faced hurdles in opening physical retail stores in the country, with 2021 launch plans delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Apple products, however, have been sold in India for years on e-commerce platforms such as Amazon.com Inc and Walmart Inc's Flipkart, as well as through resellers.

India is also increasingly becoming a manufacturing base, with some Apple products, including iPhones, assembled in the country by Taiwanese contract electronics manufacturers Foxconn and Wistron Corp. Apple also plans to assemble iPads and AirPods in India.

The first retail store is located in the premier Reliance Jio World Drive mall, home to various luxury clothing and jewellery brands like Michael Kors, Kate Spade and Swarovski.

The brightly-lit store was "inspired by the iconic Kaali Peeli taxi art unique to Mumbai," Apple said in a statement, referring to the city's decades-old yellow and black taxis.

People were taking selfies and recording videos on their smartphones outside the store on Wednesday evening, with the Apple logo decked out in a variety of colours and a version of the classic Apple greeting showing "Hello Mumbai". (Reporting by Francis Mascarenhas in Mumbai, Aditya Kalra and Tanvi Mehta in New Delhi; additional reporting by Ira Dugal and Varun Vyas; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Jamie Freed)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -2.74% 101.1 Delayed Quote.23.75%
APPLE INC. -1.13% 163.76 Delayed Quote.27.48%
CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED -2.91% 44.64 Delayed Quote.-22.12%
HELLO GROUP INC. -3.04% 8.61 Delayed Quote.-1.11%
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. -0.48% 104 End-of-day quote.4.10%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD 0.57% 2337.95 Delayed Quote.-8.69%
WALMART INC. 1.66% 149.67 Delayed Quote.5.56%
WISTRON CORPORATION 0.60% 41.85 End-of-day quote.42.35%
All news about APPLE INC.
02:00aApple says 'Hello Mumbai' at first India store launch
RE
04/05S&P, Nasdaq end lower as recession fears take center stage
RE
04/05S&P 500 ends lower as recession fears take center stage
RE
04/05Sector Update: Tech Stocks Declining Late Wednesday
MT
04/05S&P 500 ends lower as recession fears take center stage
RE
04/05Sector Update: Tech
MT
04/05Apple, Global Suppliers Expand Renewable Energy Use
MT
04/05Sector Update: Tech Stocks Fall in Afternoon Trading
MT
04/05S&P 500 drops as recession fears take center stage
RE
04/05Sector Update: Tech
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APPLE INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 389 B - -
Net income 2023 94 328 M - -
Net cash 2023 63 027 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 27,4x
Yield 2023 0,59%
Capitalization 2 591 B 2 591 B -
EV / Sales 2023 6,50x
EV / Sales 2024 5,98x
Nbr of Employees 164 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 45
Last Close Price 163,76 $
Average target price 169,84 $
Spread / Average Target 3,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Timothy Campos Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.27.48%2 591 002
XIAOMI CORPORATION9.51%38 125
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.50.87%14 021
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD9.21%10 404
DZS INC.-41.17%237
RTX A/S16.30%165
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer