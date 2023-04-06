Apple says 'Hello Mumbai' at first India store launch

MUMBAI, April 6 (Reuters) - Apple Inc on
Wednesday revealed the look of its first retail store in India,
as several people tried to catch a glimpse outside the store's
black and yellow artwork patterned after Mumbai's iconic taxis.
The store is still in barricades and is likely to open this
month, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.
India has become a big market for the Cupertino,
California-based company, which launched an online retail store
in the world's second-largest smartphone market in 2020.
Still, due to its high prices, Apple has only a 3% share of
India's smartphone market.
Apple has previously faced hurdles in opening physical
retail stores in the country, with 2021 launch plans delayed
because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Apple products, however, have been sold in India for years
on e-commerce platforms such as Amazon.com Inc and
Walmart Inc's Flipkart, as well as through resellers.
India is also increasingly becoming a manufacturing base,
with some Apple products, including iPhones, assembled in the
country by Taiwanese contract electronics manufacturers Foxconn
and Wistron Corp. Apple also plans to
assemble iPads and AirPods in India.
The first retail store is located in the premier Reliance
Jio World Drive mall, home to various luxury clothing and
jewellery brands like Michael Kors, Kate Spade and Swarovski.
The brightly-lit store was "inspired by the iconic Kaali
Peeli taxi art unique to Mumbai," Apple said in a statement,
referring to the city's decades-old yellow and black taxis.
People were taking selfies and recording videos on their
smartphones outside the store on Wednesday evening, with the
Apple logo decked out in a variety of colours and a version of
the classic Apple greeting showing "Hello Mumbai".
(Reporting by Francis Mascarenhas in Mumbai, Aditya Kalra and
Tanvi Mehta in New Delhi; additional reporting by Ira Dugal and
Varun Vyas; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Jamie Freed)