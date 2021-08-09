Log in
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
Apple : says photos in iCloud will be checked by child abuse detection system

08/09/2021 | 02:42pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Customers browse products at the new Apple Store on Broadway in downtown Los Angeles

(Reuters) - Apple Inc on Monday said that iPhone users' entire photo libraries will be checked for known child abuse images if they are stored in the online iCloud service.

The disclosure came in a series of media briefings in which Apple is seeking to dispel alarm over its announcement last week that it will scan users' phones, tablets and computers for millions of illegal pictures.

While Google, Microsoft and other technology platforms check uploaded photos or emailed attachments against a database of identifiers provided by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and other clearing houses, security experts faulted Apple's plan as more invasive.

Some said they expected that governments would seek to force the iPhone maker to expand the system to peer into devices for other material.

In a posting to its website on Sunday, Apple said it would fight any such attempts, which can occur in secret courts.

"We have faced demands to build and deploy government-mandated changes that degrade the privacy of users before, and have steadfastly refused those demands," Apple wrote. "We will continue to refuse them in the future."

In the briefing on Monday, Apple officials said the company's system, which will roll out this fall with the release of its iOS 15 operating system, will check existing files on a user's device if users have those photos synched to the company's storage servers.

Julie Cordua, chief executive of Thorn, a group that has developed technology to help law enforcement officials detect sex trafficking, said about half of child sexual abuse material is formatted as video.

Apple's system does not check videos before they are uploaded to the company's cloud, but the company said it plans to expand its system in unspecified ways in the future.

Apple has come under international pressure for the low numbers of its reports of abuse material compared with other providers. Some European jurisdictions are debating legislation to hold platforms more accountable for the spread of such material.

Company executives argued on Monday that on-device checks preserve privacy more than running checks on Apple's cloud storage directly. Among other things, the architecture of the new system does not tell Apple anything about a user's content unless a threshold number of images has been surpassed, which then triggers a human review.

The executives acknowledged that a user could be implicated by malicious actors who win control of a device and remotely install known child abuse material. But they said they expected any such attacks to be very rare and that in any case a review would then look for other signs of criminal hacking.

(Reporting by Joseph Menn and Stephen Nells in San Francisco; Editing by Dan Grebler)

By Stephen Nellis and Joseph Menn


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -0.06% 146.06 Delayed Quote.10.14%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -0.37% 288.37 Delayed Quote.30.14%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 366 B - -
Net income 2021 93 676 M - -
Net cash 2021 78 467 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 26,2x
Yield 2021 0,59%
Capitalization 2 416 B 2 416 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,39x
EV / Sales 2022 6,17x
Nbr of Employees 147 000
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart APPLE INC.
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 42
Last Close Price 146,14 $
Average target price 163,29 $
Spread / Average Target 11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.10.14%2 415 718
XIAOMI CORPORATION-19.28%84 906
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD10.62%22 010
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.14.37%20 571
FIH MOBILE LIMITED14.74%1 112
DORO AB (PUBL)28.48%166