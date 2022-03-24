Apple says resolved iMessage issues after third services outage this week

March 24 (Reuters) - Apple Inc said it has resolved
the issues that caused outages to its iMessage service after
complaints earlier on Thursday, as the tech behemoth grappled
with disruptions to its cloud services for the third time this
week.
User reports complaining of iMessage outages on
Downdetector.com started climbing shortly after 4:20 p.m. ET,
and later hit over 1,100.
Apple was hit with similar outages earlier this week that
knocked off services like its mobile App Store and music
streaming service.
The company did not respond to a request for comment on the
reasons for the recent outages.
Apple's corporate staff working from home and retail workers
also faced tech issues on Monday due to domain name system (DNS)
issues, according to Bloomberg News.
In a number of incidents last year, issues with DNS - an
address book of the internet which enables computers to match
website addresses with the correct server, caused widespread
outages on social media platforms including Facebook and
Instagram, and brought down websites of airlines and banks for
several hours.
(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh
Kuber)