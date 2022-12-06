Apple scales back self-driving car, delays launch to 2026 - Bloomberg News

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Apple Inc has scaled back
ambitious self-driving plans for its future electric vehicle and
postponed the car's target launch date to 2026, Bloomberg News
reported on Tuesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
The iPhone maker's shares fell 2.4% following the
report.
The company's automotive efforts, known as Project
Titan, have proceeded unevenly since 2014, when it first started
to design a vehicle from scratch.
Apple is now planning a less-ambitious design that will
include a steering wheel and pedals and only support full
autonomous capabilities on highways, the people told Bloomberg.
The report added that the company plans to develop a
vehicle that lets drivers conduct other tasks on a freeway and
be alerted with ample time to switch over to manual control.
Last year, a Bloomberg report said Apple was pushing to
launch its electric car as early as 2025 and refocusing the
project around full self-driving capabilities.
Apple's ideal car would have no steering wheel and
pedals, with interiors designed around hands-off driving, the
report then said.
The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters
request for comment.
(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by
Shounak Dasgupta and Maju Samuel)