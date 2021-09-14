Log in
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Apple shares could be in for a further fall -CIO

09/14/2021 | 03:24pm EDT
© Reuters 2021
All news about APPLE INC.
02:18pAPPLE : Unveils iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max — More Pro Than Ever B..
BU
02:17pAPPLE : Fitness+ Welcomes People at Every Fitness Level to Train Their Bodies an..
BU
02:17pAPPLE : Reveals Apple Watch Series 7, Featuring a Larger, More Advanced Display
BU
02:17pINTUIT : Wall Street dips as choppy recovery, looming tax hikes weigh on sentime..
RE
02:17pAPPLE : Introduces iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini, Delivering Breakthrough Camera ..
BU
02:15pApple inc says all new iphone 13 models will be available for pre-order start..
RE
02:15pApple says all 4 new iphone 13 models to be available from sept. 24
RE
02:15pApple says iphone 13 pro max starts at $1099
RE
02:15pApple says iphone 13 pro starts at $999
RE
02:01pApple announces iphone 13 pro max
RE
Analyst Recommendations on APPLE INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 366 B - -
Net income 2021 93 721 M - -
Net cash 2021 78 438 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 26,9x
Yield 2021 0,58%
Capitalization 2 472 B 2 472 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,54x
EV / Sales 2022 6,31x
Nbr of Employees 147 000
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 43
Last Close Price 149,55 $
Average target price 165,11 $
Spread / Average Target 10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.12.71%2 472 086
XIAOMI CORPORATION-29.97%75 263
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD4.77%20 475
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-7.45%17 465
FIH MOBILE LIMITED24.21%1 225
GIGASET AG1.67%48