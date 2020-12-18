Log in
APPLE INC.

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
12/18
126.4300 USD   -1.76%
Apple shuts some California stores as coronavirus cases spike

12/18/2020 | 05:44pm EST
The Apple logo is shown atop an Apple store at a shopping mall in La Jolla, California

(Reuters) - Apple Inc said on Friday it was temporarily shutting some stores in California following a surge in COVID-19 cases in the state, sending the iPhone maker's shares down 1.3% in trading after the bell.

Apple's website showed that at least 12 stores were being shut starting Friday and Saturday, including those at Grove, Sherman Oaks and Beverly Center, just a week ahead of peak holiday season.

"We're temporarily closing soon, but are currently open for pickup of existing online orders, previously scheduled in-store Genius Support appointments," Apple said.

Some stores will be open for previously reserved one-on-one shopping sessions with a specialist made through Dec. 22, it added.

The company made a similar move in June, shutting about 32 stores as coronavirus cases increased following the easing of lockdowns in May.

The United States has reported 17.2 million cases of infections and 311,102 coronavirus-related deaths since the onset of the pandemic, with California being one of the hardest hit states.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 315 B - -
Net income 2021 66 338 M - -
Net cash 2021 81 454 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 32,5x
Yield 2021 0,66%
Capitalization 2 188 B 2 188 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,68x
EV / Sales 2022 6,29x
Nbr of Employees 147 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE INC.74.10%2 188 132
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.30.82%451 787
XIAOMI CORPORATION167.16%94 959
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD5.38%19 075
FITBIT, INC.10.05%1 970
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-9.85%1 107
