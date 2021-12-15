Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Apple Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Apple shuts stores in Miami, Ottawa, Annapolis after rise in COVID-19 cases - Bloomberg News

12/15/2021 | 02:57pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Black Friday in New York

(Reuters) - Apple Inc has temporarily closed three retail stores in Miami, Maryland and Ottawa after a rise in employee COVID-19 cases and exposures, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.

The company said that all employees will take COVID-19 tests prior to the stores reopening and that it's staying in touch with the affected workers, according to the report.

The iPhone maker said on Tuesday all customers and employees at its stores will be required to wear masks.

COVID-19 infections are on the rise again, with the spread of the Omicron variant causing more worry for several major companies, prompting them to tighten their protocols.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2021
All news about APPLE INC.
02:57pApple shuts stores in Miami, Ottawa, Annapolis after rise in COVID-19 cases - Bloomberg..
RE
02:36pWall Street climbs; Fed says it will end bond purchases in March
RE
02:34pWall Street climbs; Fed says it will end bond purchases in March
RE
02:21pApple To Temporarily Close Three Retail Stores Due to COVID Surge
MT
10:43aNew York City set to ban natural gas in new buildings
RE
10:43aFROM CHINA TO BEST BUY : Gaming controllers hit bumps on way to U.S. consumers
RE
10:04aApple Hospitality REIT Keeps Quarterly Cash Distribution at $0.01 a Share, Payable Jan...
MT
07:01aSOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Mixed in Premarket Wednesday
MT
06:05aMARKETSCREENER’S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : December 15, 2021
04:51aExclusive-U.S. lawmakers call for sanctions against Israel's NSO, other spyware firms
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APPLE INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 379 B - -
Net income 2022 92 701 M - -
Net cash 2022 81 140 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 30,5x
Yield 2022 0,53%
Capitalization 2 860 B 2 860 B -
EV / Sales 2022 7,33x
EV / Sales 2023 6,94x
Nbr of Employees 154 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 45
Last Close Price 174,33 $
Average target price 172,31 $
Spread / Average Target -1,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.31.38%2 860 127
XIAOMI CORPORATION-44.46%58 737
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD41.31%27 355
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.0.70%19 289
FIH MOBILE LIMITED33.68%1 304
RTX A/S-33.45%193