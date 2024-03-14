TAIPEI, March 14 (Reuters) - Apple supplier Foxconn reported on Thursday a 33% rise in fourth-quarter profit, boosted by strong year-end sales during the peak holiday season.

The Taiwanese company, the world's largest contract electronics maker, said net profit for the October-December quarter rose to T$53.14 billion ($1.69 billion) from T$40 billion in the same period the previous year.

The profit beat a T$43.52 billion LSEG SmartEstimate, which gives greater weight to forecasts from analysts who are more consistently accurate. ($1 = 31.5050 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting By Yimou Lee and Faith Hung; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Christopher Cushing)