    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
05/12/2023
172.57 USD   -0.54%
01:29aApple supplier Foxconn to invest $500 million in India's Telangana state
RE
12:18aEMEA Morning Briefing: Caution Expected for Stocks at Start of Week
DJ
05/12U.S. stocks fall, led by tech-related shares
RE
Apple supplier Foxconn to invest $500 million in India's Telangana state

05/15/2023 | 01:29am EDT
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Apple supplier Foxconn will invest $500 million in the southern Indian state of Telangana, the state's IT minister said on Monday.

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)


© Reuters 2023
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -0.54% 172.57 Delayed Quote.32.82%
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. -2.38% 102.5 End-of-day quote.2.60%
