Apple suppliers to make Apple Watch and MacBook in Vietnam - Nikkei

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Apple Inc's suppliers are in
talks to produce Apple Watch and MacBook in Vietnam for the
first time, Nikkei Asia reported on Tuesday, citing people
familiar with the matter.
Apple's Chinese suppliers Luxshare Precision Industry
and iPhone assembler Foxconn have started
test production of Apple Watch and MacBook in Northern Vietnam,
the report https://asia.nikkei.com/Business/Technology/Vietnam-to-make-Apple-Watch-and-MacBook-for-first-time-ever
added.
Apple has been shifting some areas of iPhone production from
China to other markets, including India, where it started
manufacturing iPhone 13 this year, and is also planning to
assemble iPad tablets.
India, the world's second-biggest smartphone market, along
with countries such as Mexico and Vietnam are becoming
increasingly important to contract manufacturers supplying
American brands, as they try to diversify production away from
China.
Apple, Foxconn and Luxshare Precision did not immediately
respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Last week, Taiwanese contract manufacturer Foxconn gave a
cautious outlook for the current quarter after posting results
that exceeded expectations, citing slowing smartphone demand
after a pandemic-fuelled boom.
Like other global manufacturers, Foxconn - formally called
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd - has dealt with a severe
shortage of chips that hurt production, as bottlenecks from the
pandemic lingered and the Ukraine war further strained
logistical channels.
(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)