Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Apple Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Apple tells workers they have right to discuss wages, working conditions

11/20/2021 | 10:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Apple logo at an Apple store in Paris

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Apple delivered a message to employees on Friday that was striking given its reputation for secrecy: a reminder that workers may discuss wages, hours and working conditions.

The notice came as some employees have been pushing Apple to do more to ensure there are no unfair gaps in pay across the company.

In a post on an internal site, Apple said its policies do not preclude employees from "speaking freely" about working conditions, according to a copy of the message viewed by Reuters.

"We encourage any employee with concerns to raise them in the way they feel most comfortable, internally or externally," the post states.

A spokesperson for Apple declined to comment.

Apple's business conduct policy already included language stating that workers were not restricted in their ability to discuss wages, hours and working conditions, which is generally protected under U.S. law.

But employees who have spoken out in recent months have faced resistance, said former Apple program manager Janneke Parrish.

Parrish, who was fired after playing a leading role in employee activism https://www.reuters.com/technology/apple-worker-says-she-was-fired-after-leading-movement-against-harassment-2021-10-15, said she is hopeful that Apple's message will ease the path for others.

"The first step is making sure people are aware of their rights," she said.

Apple has previously said it does not discuss specific employee matters and is "deeply committed to creating and maintaining a positive and inclusive workplace."

The move comes amid a broader push by Silicon Valley workers to speak out about their working conditions and the impact of technology on society.

Earlier this week, another prominent activist, Apple software engineer Cher Scarlett, wrote on Twitter that she is leaving the company.

Scarlett filed a charge with the National Labor Relations Board https://www.reuters.com/article/apple-labor-idCAKBN2HN29I alleging that Apple halted discussions of pay among employees. Her lawyer, Aleksandr Felstiner, said the matter had been settled and the charge would be withdrawn. Scarlett said she could not comment.

Scarlett and Parrish worked together on "#AppleToo," a group through which current and former employees have been sharing stories of what they call harassment and discrimination.

Apple is known for its secretive culture, intended to keep details of new products under wraps. Employees sometimes are unaware of their right to speak about topics such as pay and working conditions, Parrish said.

(Reporting by Julia Love; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

By Julia Love


© Reuters 2021
All news about APPLE INC.
10:21aApple tells workers they have right to discuss wages, working conditions
RE
11/19APPLE : The reimagined Apple The Grove now open in Los Angeles
PU
11/19Tech Advances As Traders Chase Momentum In Chip Makers, Apple -- Tech Roundup
DJ
11/19WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD : Investors bet on second wind for lagging U.S. small caps
RE
11/19Are auto shows dead after pandemic? LA shows some life
RE
11/19All-new 2023 kia sportage hybrid debuts at los angeles auto show
AQ
11/19Phunware Shares Rise 10% After Initial Issuing of PhunCoin Cryptocurrency
DJ
11/19GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Alibaba, Applied Materials, Ryanair, Unilever, Apple....
11/19WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Europe’s Covid wave weighs on indexes
11/19Apple Hospitality REIT Buys Hotel Portfolio for $126 Million
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APPLE INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 379 B - -
Net income 2022 92 590 M - -
Net cash 2022 81 081 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 28,2x
Yield 2022 0,57%
Capitalization 2 634 B 2 634 B -
EV / Sales 2022 6,73x
EV / Sales 2023 6,42x
Nbr of Employees 154 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 44
Last Close Price 160,55 $
Average target price 167,11 $
Spread / Average Target 4,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.15.68%2 634 047
XIAOMI CORPORATION-36.30%67 496
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD15.63%22 312
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.11.08%21 211
FIH MOBILE LIMITED25.26%1 223
DORO AB (PUBL)42.40%179