Apple Inc.

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Apple : temporarily shuts California stores in virus surge, some in UK after new curbs

12/19/2020 | 07:29pm EST
People sit inside a closed Apple Store during the global outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Santa Monica

(Reuters) - Apple Inc has temporarily shut all of its 53 stores in California because of a coronavirus outbreak and 16 stores in the United Kingdom following restrictions introduced by the government in London, a spokesman said on Saturday.

The company said on Friday it was temporarily shutting some stores in California following a surge in COVID-19 cases, sending the iPhone maker's shares down in trading after the bell. That announcement covered at least 12 stores.

"Due to current COVID-19 conditions in some of the communities we serve, we are temporarily closing stores in these areas. We take this step with an abundance of caution as we closely monitor the situation and we look forward to having our teams and customers back as soon as possible," the spokesman said in an emailed statement.

Customers would still be able to pick up existing orders for the next few days, the spokesman said. The statement did not mention when Apple expects the stores to reopen.

Coronavirus cases are increasing in the United States and the United Kingdom, with the U.S. having had over 17.4 million infections and about 314,000 deaths.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday imposed an effective lockdown on over 16 million people in England and reversed plans to ease curbs over Christmas. The UK's other nations, whose response to the pandemic differs from that of England at times, also took action.

Johnson said London and southeast England would now be placed in a new Tier 4 level of lockdown and people in those areas will be required to stay at home except for essential reasons such as work. Non-essential retail will close, as will indoor leisure and entertainment.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and Grant McCool)

By Kanishka Singh


© Reuters 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 315 B - -
Net income 2021 66 338 M - -
Net cash 2021 81 454 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 32,0x
Yield 2021 0,67%
Capitalization 2 153 B 2 153 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,57x
EV / Sales 2022 6,19x
Nbr of Employees 147 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 43
Average target price 128,30 $
Last Close Price 126,66 $
Spread / Highest target 26,3%
Spread / Average Target 1,30%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE INC.75.31%2 153 363
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.30.82%448 155
XIAOMI CORPORATION167.16%93 339
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD5.38%18 565
FITBIT, INC.10.35%1 975
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-9.85%1 122
