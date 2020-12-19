Apple : temporarily shuts California stores in virus surge, some in UK after new curbs

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Apple Inc has temporarily shut
all of its 53 stores in California because of a coronavirus
outbreak and 16 stores in the United Kingdom following
restrictions introduced by the government in London, a spokesman
said on Saturday.
The company said on Friday it was temporarily shutting some
stores in California following a surge in COVID-19 cases,
sending the iPhone maker's shares down in trading after the
bell. That announcement covered at least 12 stores.
"Due to current COVID-19 conditions in some of the
communities we serve, we are temporarily closing stores in these
areas. We take this step with an abundance of caution as we
closely monitor the situation and we look forward to having our
teams and customers back as soon as possible," the spokesman
said in an emailed statement.
Customers would still be able to pick up existing orders for
the next few days, the spokesman said. The statement did not
mention when Apple expects the stores to reopen.
Coronavirus cases are increasing in the United States and
the United Kingdom, with the U.S. having had over 17.4 million
infections and about 314,000 deaths.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday imposed an
effective lockdown on over 16 million people in England and
reversed plans to ease curbs over Christmas. The UK's other
nations, whose response to the pandemic differs from that of
England at times, also took action.
Johnson said London and southeast England would now be
placed in a new Tier 4 level of lockdown and people in those
areas will be required to stay at home except for essential
reasons such as work. Non-essential retail will close, as will
indoor leisure and entertainment.
(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman and Grant McCool)