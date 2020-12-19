Apple : temporarily shuts all California stores amid COVID-19 outbreak

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Apple Inc has temporarily shut
all of its 53 stores in California amid the ongoing coronavirus
outbreak, a spokesman said on Saturday, expanding previously
announced closures.
The company said on Friday it was temporarily shutting some
stores in California following a surge in COVID-19 cases in the
state, sending the iPhone maker's shares down in trading after
the bell.
That announcement covered at least 12 stores.
(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)