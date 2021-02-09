Log in
APPLE INC.

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
Apple to Develop Ultra-Advanced Displays With TSMC, Nikkei Asia Reports

02/09/2021 | 11:37pm EST
--Apple Inc. is working with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. to develop ultra-advanced display technology at a facility in Taiwan, Nikkei Asia reports.

-- The partnership marks a strong relationship between Apple and TSMC, the sole supplier of iPhone processors, and the U.S. tech giant plans to reduce its reliance on other major suppliers, according to Nikkei Asia.

--The Taiwanese chip maker also helps Apple to build its in-house designed central processors for Mac computers, Nikkei Asia says.

-- The development of micro organic light-emitting diode, or OLED, displays is a radically different type of display built directly onto chip wafers, which may be used in coming augmented-reality devices, Nikkei Asia reports, citing sources.

Full story: https://s.nikkei.com/36WUJ5u

Write to Singapore editors at singaporeeditors@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-09-21 2336ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -0.66% 136.01 Delayed Quote.2.50%
NIKKEI 225 0.40% 29505.93 Real-time Quote.7.08%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD. 0.94% 53.7 End-of-day quote.-13.67%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED 0.80% 632 End-of-day quote.19.25%
