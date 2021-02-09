Apple to Develop Ultra-Advanced Displays With TSMC, Nikkei Asia Reports

--Apple Inc. is working with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. to develop ultra-advanced display technology at a facility in Taiwan, Nikkei Asia reports.

-- The partnership marks a strong relationship between Apple and TSMC, the sole supplier of iPhone processors, and the U.S. tech giant plans to reduce its reliance on other major suppliers, according to Nikkei Asia.

--The Taiwanese chip maker also helps Apple to build its in-house designed central processors for Mac computers, Nikkei Asia says.

-- The development of micro organic light-emitting diode, or OLED, displays is a radically different type of display built directly onto chip wafers, which may be used in coming augmented-reality devices, Nikkei Asia reports, citing sources.

