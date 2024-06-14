--The European Commission, the EU's executive arm, plans to charge Apple under the Digital Markets Act for allegedly stifling competition on its mobile App Store, the FT reports, citing people with close knowledge of its investigation into the iPhone maker.

--The EU ascertained that Apple isn't complying with obligations to allow app developers to direct users to offers outside of its App Store without imposing fees, the FT reports.

--Apple and the European Commission didn't respond to requests for comment.

Full story: https://shorturl.at/yEpfo

