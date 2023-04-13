Apple to Use Recycled Cobalt in All Apple-Designed Batteries by 2025

By Will Feuer

Apple Inc. said it is accelerating its efforts to use more recycled materials across its products, and plans to use recycled cobalt in all Apple-designed batteries by 2025.

Cobalt is a key material used in the batteries that power a vast number of consumer electronic devices.

The company on Thursday also set a 2025 target for Apple devices to use entirely recycled rare earth elements, and all Apple-designed printed circuit boards will use recycled tin soldering and recycled gold plating.

In 2022, over two-thirds of all aluminum, nearly three-quarters of all rare earths, and more than 95% of all tungsten in Apple products came from recycled material, the company said. In the same year, about 20% of all material shipped in Apple products came from recycled or renewable sources, it added.

