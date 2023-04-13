Advanced search
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
Apple to Use Recycled Cobalt in All Apple-Designed Batteries by 2025

04/13/2023 | 08:34am EDT
By Will Feuer


Apple Inc. said it is accelerating its efforts to use more recycled materials across its products, and plans to use recycled cobalt in all Apple-designed batteries by 2025.

Cobalt is a key material used in the batteries that power a vast number of consumer electronic devices.

The company on Thursday also set a 2025 target for Apple devices to use entirely recycled rare earth elements, and all Apple-designed printed circuit boards will use recycled tin soldering and recycled gold plating.

In 2022, over two-thirds of all aluminum, nearly three-quarters of all rare earths, and more than 95% of all tungsten in Apple products came from recycled material, the company said. In the same year, about 20% of all material shipped in Apple products came from recycled or renewable sources, it added.


Write to Will Feuer at Will.Feuer@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-13-23 0833ET

