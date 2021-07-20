Log in
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 07/20 01:37:41 pm
146.995 USD   +3.19%
01:33pm MARKET CHATTER : Apple Reportedly Postpones Office Return to October
MT
01:10pAPPLE : to delay office returns to October - Bloomberg News
RE
11:55aRussia's Mir card payment system connects to Apple Pay
RE
Apple : to delay office returns to October - Bloomberg News

07/20/2021 | 01:10pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Apple Inc logo is seen hanging at the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in New York

(Reuters) - Apple Inc will delay the return of its employees to office by at least a month to October at the earliest, as COVID-19 cases surge back in the United States and abroad, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

The iPhone maker will inform its employees at least a month before their expected return to offices, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. (https://bloom.bg/36Prdyc)

Apple did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

In June, the company asked employees to return to offices for at least three days a week from early September, veering from the stance of other big technology firms that were permitting full remote work.

Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook had originally planned a summer return.

Many tech companies, including Twitter Inc and Salesforce.com Inc, have opted for hybrid or permanent remote-work models.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 355 B - -
Net income 2021 86 781 M - -
Net cash 2021 37 152 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 27,5x
Yield 2021 0,60%
Capitalization 2 377 B 2 377 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,59x
EV / Sales 2022 6,30x
Nbr of Employees 147 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 45
Last Close Price 142,45 $
Average target price 156,53 $
Spread / Average Target 9,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.7.36%2 221 291
XIAOMI CORPORATION-16.87%89 785
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.12.30%25 292
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-4.80%18 100
FIH MOBILE LIMITED11.58%1 327
DORO AB (PUBL)32.76%154