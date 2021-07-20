Apple : to delay office returns to October - Bloomberg News

The iPhone maker will inform its employees at least a month before their expected return to offices, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. (https://bloom.bg/36Prdyc)

Apple did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

In June, the company asked employees to return to offices for at least three days a week from early September, veering from the stance of other big technology firms that were permitting full remote work.

Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook had originally planned a summer return.

Many tech companies, including Twitter Inc and Salesforce.com Inc, have opted for hybrid or permanent remote-work models.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)