Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple Inc.    AAPL

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 09/03 01:58:36 pm
122.765 USD   -6.57%
01:17pWall St tumbles on tech selloff, recovery worries
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
12:36pAPPLE : to delay privacy change threatening Facebook, mobile ad market
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Apple to delay privacy change threatening Facebook, mobile ad market

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/03/2020 | 01:31pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Apple logo is seen on the Apple store at the Marche Saint Germain in Paris

Apple Inc said on Thursday that it will delay until early next year changes to its privacy policy that could reduce ad sales by Facebook Inc and other companies targeting users on iPhones and iPads.

The delay could benefit Facebook, which last week said the changes to the iOS 14 operating system would render one of its mobile advertising tools "so ineffective on iOS 14 that it may not make sense to offer it."

Apple announced new privacy rules in June that were slated to take effect with the launch of its iOS 14 operating system this fall. Among them is a new requirement that advertisers who employ an Apple-provided tracking identifier, or other tools that have a similar function, must now show a pop-up notification asking for tracking permission.

Facebook said last week it would quit using the tool that requires a prompt in its own apps but did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday.

Apple said Thursday that developers will still have the option to use the prompt when iOS 14 arrives.

"When enabled, a system prompt will give users the ability to allow or reject that tracking on an app-by-app basis," Apple said in a statement. "We want to give developers the time they need to make the necessary changes, and as a result, the requirement to use this tracking permission will go into effect early next year."

Digital advertising firms will have space in the notification to explain why they are seeking tracking permissions, but they expect most users will decline to grant that permission. Apple said Thursday that it will not begin enforcing use of the prompt until early next year.

Other iOS 14 privacy features, such as new notifications that will show which apps have recently accessed features such as GPS location or the device's microphone, remain on track.

Advertisers are instead gearing up to use a new advertising system that Apple has created and claims is more private because it does not provide detailed information about individual users. Advertisers have said that system is likely to generate less revenue.

The news was first reported https://www.theinformation.com/articles/apple-said-to-delay-ios-change-roiling-mobile-ad-market by technology news website The Information.

By Stephen Nellis

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -6.42% 122.59 Delayed Quote.78.99%
FACEBOOK -4.12% 289.84 Delayed Quote.47.38%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about APPLE INC.
01:17pWall St tumbles on tech selloff, recovery worries
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
12:36pAPPLE : to delay privacy change threatening Facebook, mobile ad market
RE
12:03pWall St sinks on tech selloff, recovery worries
RE
11:55aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Fall Amid Decline in Tech Shares
DJ
11:46aApple Down Nearly 7%, Worst Performer in DJIA So Far Today -- Data Talk
DJ
11:35aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Pause After Dow's Run Past 29000
DJ
11:23aWall St tumbles on tech selloff, recovery worries
RE
10:19aTesla retreats for third day as investors cash in on gains
RE
10:11aInvestors snap up U.S. corporate debt, pushing some real yields below zero
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 274 B - -
Net income 2020 57 101 M - -
Net cash 2020 75 649 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 40,4x
Yield 2020 0,61%
Capitalization 2 247 B 2 247 B -
EV / Sales 2020 7,93x
EV / Sales 2021 7,11x
Nbr of Employees 137 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 114,86 $
Last Close Price 131,40 $
Spread / Highest target 14,2%
Spread / Average Target -12,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -46,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE INC.78.99%2 247 273
XIAOMI CORPORATION121.71%79 877
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD47.06%22 529
MEITU, INC.10.37%1 007
DIGIA OYJ49.37%188
DORO AB (PUBL)-13.66%119
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group