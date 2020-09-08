Apple : to hold event on Sept. 15; new products anticipated

The event will be streamed on the company's website from its campus in Cupertino, California, Apple said, without providing further details.

While Apple uses its September events to showcase its most important products, new versions of iPhone handsets might still take time as the company in July had flagged a delay by few weeks from the usual timeline.

Other products usually unveiled in September include new versions of Apple Watch and iPad.

Apple's typically cryptic invitation for media read: "Time flies."

