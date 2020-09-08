Log in
APPLE INC.

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 09/08 12:45:01 pm
116.635 USD   -3.58%
Apple : to hold event on Sept. 15; new products anticipated

09/08/2020 | 12:17pm EDT
A logo of Apple is seen outside at the upcoming Apple Marina Bay Sands store in Singapore

Apple Inc on Tuesday invited media to a "special event" it is streaming on Sept. 15, with high anticipation that the iPhone maker will launch new versions of its core products.

The event will be streamed on the company's website from its campus in Cupertino, California, Apple said, without providing further details.

While Apple uses its September events to showcase its most important products, new versions of iPhone handsets might still take time as the company in July had flagged a delay by few weeks from the usual timeline.

Other products usually unveiled in September include new versions of Apple Watch and iPad.

Apple's typically cryptic invitation for media read: "Time flies."

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru and Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Bernard Orr and Maju Samuel)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 274 B - -
Net income 2020 57 065 M - -
Net cash 2020 73 958 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 37,2x
Yield 2020 0,66%
Capitalization 2 069 B 2 069 B -
EV / Sales 2020 7,28x
EV / Sales 2021 6,51x
Nbr of Employees 137 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 114,90 $
Last Close Price 120,96 $
Spread / Highest target 24,0%
Spread / Average Target -5,01%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE INC.64.77%2 068 723
XIAOMI CORPORATION107.79%75 057
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD36.85%24 894
MEITU, INC.-3.66%901
DIGIA OYJ43.86%181
DORO AB (PUBL)-14.46%117
