Apple to host annual developers' conference from June 5

March 29 (Reuters) - Apple Inc said on
Wednesday it will host its annual developers' conference from
June 5 to June 9, where the iPhone maker is expected to unveil
its latest software updates.
Analysts will also look for hints from Apple about the
much-anticipated mixed-reality headset that can overlay digital
objects on a view of the real world. For new devices, the
company sometimes gives developers a heads-up so they can start
working on apps.
Prior to 2020, Apple hosted the Worldwide Developers
Conference (WWDC) in San Jose, California, with thousands of
developers and Apple employees in attendance.
The event was moved completely online for the first time in
June 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak and has since been
held in the same format.
The company said it will host developers and students at
Apple's headquarters in Cupertino, California on June 5 to watch
the keynote and State of the Union videos along with the online
attendees.
At last year's conference, Apple laid out plans to more
deeply integrate its software into the core driving systems of
cars and rolled out a slew of features for payments and business
collaboration as well as a pair of new laptops.
(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna
Chandra Eluri)