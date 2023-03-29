Advanced search
Apple to host annual developers' conference from June 5

03/29/2023 | 01:30pm EDT
March 29 (Reuters) - Apple Inc said on Wednesday it will host its annual developers' conference from June 5 to June 9, where the iPhone maker is expected to unveil its latest software updates.

Analysts will also look for hints from Apple about the much-anticipated mixed-reality headset that can overlay digital objects on a view of the real world. For new devices, the company sometimes gives developers a heads-up so they can start working on apps.

Prior to 2020, Apple hosted the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in San Jose, California, with thousands of developers and Apple employees in attendance.

The event was moved completely online for the first time in June 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak and has since been held in the same format.

The company said it will host developers and students at Apple's headquarters in Cupertino, California on June 5 to watch the keynote and State of the Union videos along with the online attendees.

At last year's conference, Apple laid out plans to more deeply integrate its software into the core driving systems of cars and rolled out a slew of features for payments and business collaboration as well as a pair of new laptops.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2023
