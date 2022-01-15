Log in
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Apple to require employee proof of COVID-19 booster -The Verge

01/15/2022 | 01:56pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The Apple Inc. logo is seen in the lobby of New York City's flagship Apple store

(Reuters) - Apple Inc will require retail and corporate employees to provide proof of a COVID-19 booster shot, The Verge reported https://www.theverge.com/2022/1/15/22885181/apple-vaccine-covid-19-booster-shot-employees on Saturday, citing an internal email.

Starting Jan. 24, unvaccinated employees or those who haven't submitted proof of vaccination will need negative COVID-19 tests to enter Apple workplaces, the report said. The Verge said it was not immediately clear if the testing requirement applies to both corporate and retail employees.

"Due to waning efficacy of the primary series of COVID-19 vaccines and the emergence of highly transmissible variants such as Omicron, a booster shot is now part of staying up to date with your COVID-19 vaccination to protect against severe disease," the memo read, according to The Verge.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Many companies in the U.S. have been strengthening their COVID-19 rules, mandating vaccination and delaying back-to-office plans as the Omicron variant increases infections across the country.

This week, Facebook parent Meta Platforms mandated COVID-19 booster shots for all workers returning to offices. It also delayed U.S. office reopenings to March 28, from an earlier plan of Jan. 31.

Alphabet Inc's Google on Friday said it was temporarily mandating weekly COVID-19 tests for people entering its U.S. offices.

A report by The Information said Amazon.com Inc has offered its U.S. warehouse workers $40 to get a booster shot.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 0.64% 2789.61 Delayed Quote.-3.71%
APPLE INC. 0.51% 173.07 Delayed Quote.-2.53%
META PLATFORMS, INC. 1.66% 331.9 Delayed Quote.-1.32%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 381 B - -
Net income 2022 92 870 M - -
Net cash 2022 80 214 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 30,3x
Yield 2022 0,53%
Capitalization 2 827 B 2 827 B -
EV / Sales 2022 7,22x
EV / Sales 2023 6,83x
Nbr of Employees 154 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.-2.53%2 826 990
XIAOMI CORPORATION-1.38%59 500
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-7.81%23 361
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-5.14%18 783
FIH MOBILE LIMITED-2.94%1 355
RTX A/S-11.35%219