STORY: "These are the best and most capable iPhones we have ever made"

Apple CEO Tim Cook and executives at the company unveiled its latest devices in a recorded presentation Tuesday.

The new lineup includes the iPhone 15 and 15 pro which has a titanium case and a faster chip. The 15 starts at $799 while the 15 pro starts at $999. Apple chose not to raise prices during a tough period globally for smartphone sales.

Both the Pro and other iPhone 15 models will have a brighter display and a 48-megapixel camera as well as 100% recycled cobalt in their batteries.

The new product announcements come amid lingering economic uncertainty, especially in China, Apple's third-largest market. It faces challenges there from expanded restrictions on using its iPhones in government offices and the first new flagship phone in several years from Huawei Technologies.

The announcements largely met expectations and Apple shares were down nearly two percent after the first hour of the event.

Apple also showed off a new Series 9 Watch with a feature called "double tap" where users tap their thumb and finger together twice, without touching the watch, in order to perform tasks like answering a phone call.

Here's Apple Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams:

"It uses a machine learning algorithm to detect the unique signature of tiny movements and changes in blood flow when your hand and fingers perform a 'double tap'."

Cook also said Apple is "on track" to ship its Vision Pro mixed-reality headset early next year.