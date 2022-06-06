Apple unveils new chip, MacBooks, car software

June 6 (Reuters) - Apple Inc on Monday launched a software update for its iPhones, unveiled a buy now pay later service and introduced a MacBook Air powered with its latest M2 chip.

At the Worldwide Developers Conference, Apple's second major annual event, the tech giant showed off a new car dashboard that will come in new models including those of Ford and Jaguar, and the iPhone maker rolled out a slew of features for collaboration and data safety.

Here are the major launches made at the event:

IOS16 TO INCLUDE BUY NOW PAY LATER SERVICE

The latest operating system for iPhones will have a refreshed lockscreen that comes with new widgets, greater personalization and a new approach towards notifications.

The iPhone maker also said that it is launching a buy now pay later service dubbed Apple Pay Later starting this month that will divide payments into four equal installments with zero interest and no extra fees.

Apple Pay Later payments will be accepted at all locations where Apple Pay is accepted and will be managed through Apple Wallet.

The new iOS will have feature fresh updates for CarPlay including new gauge clusters and automakers including Ford Motor Co and Jaguar Land Rover will integrate the feature with their cars.

FASTER SILICON

Apple revealed the M2 chip, the successor to the company's first in-house chip M1 processor.

The latest M2 chip comes with 24 gigabytes of unified memory, is 18% better than its predecessor and can playback multiple streams of 4K and 8K video.

Apple also launched a redesigned MacBook air and a new MacBook Pro with the new chip.

UPGRADED MACBOOK

The powerful M2 chip will be loaded on a brand new MacBook Air, redesigned around the M2 chip. Weighing just 2.7 pounds, new Air is 11.3 inches thick, fitted with a 13.6 inch liquid Retina display and will have a Magsafe charging system. There is also headphone jack.

The MacBook Air will start at $1,199 and come in gray, gold, silver and blue.

MacBook Pro starts at $1,299. Both laptops will be available next month.

WATCHOS TO HAVE IMPROVED HEALTH AND FITNESS FEATURES

Apple's new WatchOS 9 will bring new watch faces, new metrics for workouts and heart rate zones for exercises.

It also expects to receive the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's clearance for the atrial fibrillation health feature soon.

The software update will also help you build a medication list and remind you to take medicines. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu and Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)