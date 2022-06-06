Apple unveils new chip, MacBooks, car software

June 6 (Reuters) - Apple Inc on Monday launched a
software update for its iPhones, unveiled a buy now pay later
service and introduced a MacBook Air powered with its latest M2
chip.
At the Worldwide Developers Conference, Apple's second major
annual event, the tech giant showed off a new car dashboard that
will come in new models including those of Ford and Jaguar, and
the iPhone maker rolled out a slew of features for collaboration
and data safety.
Here are the major launches made at the event:
IOS16 TO INCLUDE BUY NOW PAY LATER SERVICE
The latest operating system for iPhones will have a
refreshed lockscreen that comes with new widgets, greater
personalization and a new approach towards notifications.
The iPhone maker also said that it is launching a buy now
pay later service dubbed Apple Pay Later starting this month
that will divide payments into four equal installments with zero
interest and no extra fees.
Apple Pay Later payments will be accepted at all locations
where Apple Pay is accepted and will be managed through Apple
Wallet.
The new iOS will have feature fresh updates for CarPlay
including new gauge clusters and automakers including Ford Motor
Co and Jaguar Land Rover will integrate the feature with
their cars.
FASTER SILICON
Apple revealed the M2 chip, the successor to the company's
first in-house chip M1 processor.
The latest M2 chip comes with 24 gigabytes of unified
memory, is 18% better than its predecessor and can playback
multiple streams of 4K and 8K video.
Apple also launched a redesigned MacBook air and a new
MacBook Pro with the new chip.
UPGRADED MACBOOK
The powerful M2 chip will be loaded on a brand new MacBook
Air, redesigned around the M2 chip. Weighing just 2.7 pounds,
new Air is 11.3 inches thick, fitted with a 13.6 inch liquid
Retina display and will have a Magsafe charging system. There is
also headphone jack.
The MacBook Air will start at $1,199 and come in gray, gold,
silver and blue.
MacBook Pro starts at $1,299. Both laptops will be available
next month.
WATCHOS TO HAVE IMPROVED HEALTH AND FITNESS FEATURES
Apple's new WatchOS 9 will bring new watch faces, new
metrics for workouts and heart rate zones for exercises.
It also expects to receive the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration's clearance for the atrial fibrillation health
feature soon.
The software update will also help you build a medication
list and remind you to take medicines.
(Reporting by Nivedita Balu and Akash Sriram in Bengaluru;
Editing by Maju Samuel)