UPDATE November 28, 2023 Apple unveils the top books



of 2023 and a new Year in Review experience Users can browse the top books and audiobooks of 2023 and explore personalized insights about the books they enjoyed this year

Year in Review is a new Apple Books experience that helps readers celebrate the titles, authors, and genres that defined their year.

Apple Books is the single destination for all the books and audiobooks readers love, featuring the ability to set Reading Goals, organize books into collections, share purchases using Family Sharing, and browse personalized recommendations for new titles. Today, Apple Books unveiled the top books and audiobooks of 2023 and launched Year in Review, a new in-app experience that helps readers to celebrate the titles, authors, and genres that defined their year. With Year in Review, users can view personalized reading highlights about the books and audiobooks they enjoyed in 2023, including their total time spent reading, the longest book or audiobook they read, the series they completed, their most-read author and genre, and their highest-rated book - all presented in a simple and engaging experience with visuals that are easy to share. Here's how to access Year in Review on Apple Books: Discover Year in Review Year in Review is available on iPhone and iPad within the Read Now tab under Top Picks to users with at least three titles marked as finished.

A user's Year in Review is shown on the Read Now page in Apple Books on iPhone 15 Pro.

A user's Reading Goals overview is shown in Apple Books on iPhone 15 Pro.

A user's 2023 Year in Review Reading Goals summary is shown in Apple Books on iPhone 15 Pro. Users can view personalized reading highlights about the books and audiobooks they enjoyed in 2023 with Year in Review. Readers can customize their goals to spend more time reading, set new reading streaks, and celebrate their achievements. With Reading Goals enabled, users can view personalized reading insights in their Year in Review, including the number of days Reading Goals were met, their longest reading streak, and the average number of minutes they spent reading in a month. previous

next

To add books or audiobooks, readers can tap and hold on any book in the app and choose Mark as Finished. To change the finished date shown, users can hold down on the book and select Edit Finished Date. For titles read elsewhere, such as in hardcover or paperback, users can search for them in Apple Books and select Mark as Finished to add them to their Year in Review. Find Reader Types Year in Review uses anonymized reader insights to determine a personal reading type. There are six reader types to discover, including The Contemporary for readers of trendy titles; The Completist for readers of multiple books in a series; The Seeker for nonfiction readers; The Wanderer for multigenre readers; The Deep Diver for single-genre readers; or The Free Spirit for readers with wide-ranging interests across the book world.

The Contemporary reader type is shown in Apple Books on iPhone 15 Pro.

The Completist reader type is shown in Apple Books on iPhone 15 Pro.

The Seeker reader type is shown in Apple Books on iPhone 15 Pro.

The Wanderer reader type is shown in Apple Books on iPhone 15 Pro.

The Deep Diver reader type is shown in Apple Books on iPhone 15 Pro.

The Free Spirit reader type is shown on Apple Books on iPhone. Year in Review uses anonymized reader insights to determine if a user is one of six reading types. Year in Review uses anonymized reader insights to determine if a user is one of six reading types. Year in Review uses anonymized reader insights to determine if a user is one of six reading types. Year in Review uses anonymized reader insights to determine if a user is one of six reading types. Year in Review uses anonymized reader insights to determine if a user is one of six reading types. Year in Review uses anonymized reader insights to determine if a user is one of six reading types. previous

next

At the end of a user's Year in Review, they can see an overview of their year in Books, featuring the total books read and total minutes spent reading, with an accompanying grid of book covers they've finished.

A user's year in Books overview is shown on iPhone 15 Pro.

A user's average reading time is shown in Apple Books on iPhone 15 Pro.

A user's longest audiobook is shown in Apple Books on iPhone 15 Pro.

A user's longest book is shown in Apple Books on iPhone 15 Pro.

A user's most-read genre is shown in Apple Books on iPhone 15 Pro.

A user's most-read author is shown in Apple Books on iPhone 15 Pro. On Apple Books, readers can see an overview of their year, featuring total books read and total minutes spent reading, with an accompanying grid of book covers they've finished. On Apple Books, readers can see an overview of their year, featuring total books read and total minutes spent reading, with an accompanying grid of book covers they've finished. On Apple Books, readers can see an overview of their year, featuring total books read and total minutes spent reading, with an accompanying grid of book covers they've finished. On Apple Books, readers can see an overview of their year, featuring total books read and total minutes spent reading, with an accompanying grid of book covers they've finished. On Apple Books, readers can see an overview of their year, featuring total books read and total minutes spent reading, with an accompanying grid of book covers they've finished. On Apple Books, readers can see an overview of their year, featuring total books read and total minutes spent reading, with an accompanying grid of book covers they've finished. previous

next

Explore the Best and Top Books and Audiobooks of 2023 To close the chapter on a remarkable year, Apple Books published the Best of 2023, an editorially curated collection of standout books and audiobooks across a variety of genres, and the most popular titles of the year. Topping the charts in many countries were two prominent celebrity memoirs that bookended 2023: Prince Harry's Spare in January and Britney Spears's The Woman in Me, narrated by actor Michelle Williams, in October. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros was also a must-read for fans of romance and fantasy during the spring and summer. Check out the most popular books and audiobooks of 2023 and browse the top charts for all titles on Apple Books. Top Nonfiction Books of 2023 Spare by Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex The Woman in Me by Britney Spears The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder by David Grann Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity by Peter Attia and Bill Gifford Elon Musk by Walter Isaacson Top Fiction Books of 2023 Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros Happy Place by Emily Henry Hello Beautiful by Ann Napolitano The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese Top Nonfiction Audiobooks of 2023 The Woman in Me by Britney Spears Spare by Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity by Peter Attia and Bill Gifford The Creative Act: A Way of Being by Rick Rubin Elon Musk by Walter Isaacson Top Fiction Audiobooks of 2023 Only the Dead by Jack Carr Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros Tom Lake by Ann Patchett Happy Place by Emily Henry Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros

Availability Year in Review is available for free for Apple Books users in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, the U.K., and the U.S.

Year in Review is available on iPhone with iOS 17.1 and iPad with iPadOS 17.1.



Users can share purchased titles with up to five family members using Family Sharing.

Share article

Text of this article November 28, 2023 UPDATE Apple unveils the top books :br(l)::br(xl):of 2023 and a new Year in Review experience Users can browse the top books and audiobooks of 2023 and explore personalized insights about the books they enjoyed this year Apple Books is the single destination for all the books and audiobooks readers love, featuring the ability to set Reading Goals, organize books into collections, share purchases using Family Sharing, and browse personalized recommendations for new titles. Today, Apple Books unveiled the top books and audiobooks of 2023 and launched Year in Review, a new in-app experience that helps readers to celebrate the titles, authors, and genres that defined their year. With Year in Review, users can view personalized reading highlights about the books and audiobooks they enjoyed in 2023, including their total time spent reading, the longest book or audiobook they read, the series they completed, their most-read author and genre, and their highest-rated book - all presented in a simple and engaging experience with visuals that are easy to share. Here's how to access Year in Review on Apple Books: Discover Year in Review Year in Review is available on iPhone and iPad within the Read Now tab under Top Picks to users with at least three titles marked as finished. To add books or audiobooks, readers can tap and hold on any book in the app and choose Mark as Finished. To change the finished date shown, users can hold down on the book and select Edit Finished Date. For titles read elsewhere, such as in hardcover or paperback, users can search for them in Apple Books and select Mark as Finished to add them to their Year in Review. Find Reader Types Year in Review uses anonymized reader insights to determine a personal reading type. There are six reader types to discover, including The Contemporary for readers of trendy titles; The Completist for readers of multiple books in a series; The Seeker for nonfiction readers; The Wanderer for multigenre readers; The Deep Diver for single-genre readers; or The Free Spirit for readers with wide-ranging interests across the book world. At the end of a user's Year in Review, they can see an overview of their year in Books, featuring the total books read and total minutes spent reading, with an accompanying grid of book covers they've finished. Explore the Best and Top Books and Audiobooks of 2023 To close the chapter on a remarkable year, Apple Books published the Best of 2023, an editorially curated collection of standout books and audiobooks across a variety of genres, and the most popular titles of the year. Topping the charts in many countries were two prominent celebrity memoirs that bookended 2023: Prince Harry's Spare in January and Britney Spears's The Woman in Me, narrated by actor Michelle Williams, in October. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros was also a must-read for fans of romance and fantasy during the spring and summer. Check out the most popular books and audiobooks of 2023 and browse the top charts for all titles on Apple Books. Top Nonfiction Books of 2023 Spare by Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex The Woman in Me by Britney Spears The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder by David Grann Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity by Peter Attia and Bill Gifford Elon Musk by Walter Isaacson Top Fiction Books of 2023 Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros Happy Place by Emily Henry Hello Beautiful by Ann Napolitano The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese Top Nonfiction Audiobooks of 2023 The Woman in Me by Britney Spears Spare by Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity by Peter Attia and Bill Gifford The Creative Act: A Way of Being by Rick Rubin Elon Musk by Walter Isaacson Top Fiction Audiobooks of 2023 Only the Dead by Jack Carr Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros Tom Lake by Ann Patchett Happy Place by Emily Henry Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros Availability Year in Review is available for free for Apple Books users in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, the U.K., and the U.S. Year in Review is available on iPhone with iOS 17.1 and iPad with iPadOS 17.1.

Users can share purchased titles with up to five family members using Family Sharing. About Apple Books Apple Books is the best way to experience books and audiobooks. With a vast catalog of over 10 million titles, personalized recommendations, and Reading Goals, Apple Books helps users discover new titles and explore their favorite genres. Fans of audiobooks listen subscription-free, and it's easy to find great titles with The $9.99 Collection, Audiobooks We Love, and more, all curated by a global team of editors. Apple Books is available in over 150 countries and regions on iPhone, iPad, and Mac - and hands-free with Apple Watch and CarPlay - with titles in more than 40 languages. More information is available at apple.com/apple-books . Apple Books is the best way to experience books and audiobooks. With a vast catalog of over 10 million titles, personalized recommendations, and Reading Goals, Apple Books helps users discover new titles and explore their favorite genres. Fans of audiobooks listen subscription-free, and it's easy to find great titles with The $9.99 Collection, Audiobooks We Love, and more, all curated by a global team of editors. Apple Books is available in over 150 countries and regions on iPhone, iPad, and Mac - and hands-free with Apple Watch and CarPlay - with titles in more than 40 languages. More information is available at Press Contacts Zach Kahn Apple zkahn@apple.com Apple Media Helpline media.help@apple.com Copy text

Images in this article Download all images

About Apple Books Apple Books is the best way to experience books and audiobooks. With a vast catalog of over 10 million titles, personalized recommendations, and Reading Goals, Apple Books helps users discover new titles and explore their favorite genres. Fans of audiobooks listen subscription-free, and it's easy to find great titles with The $9.99 Collection, Audiobooks We Love, and more, all curated by a global team of editors. Apple Books is available in over 150 countries and regions on iPhone, iPad, and Mac - and hands-free with Apple Watch and CarPlay - with titles in more than 40 languages. More information is available at apple.com/apple-books.

Press Contacts Zach Kahn Apple zkahn@apple.com Apple Media Helpline media.help@apple.com