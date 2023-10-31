STORY: Apple has unveiled new laptops, and doubled down on its own in-house chips.

At an event Monday in California, the tech giant showed off a range of new MacBook and iMac computers.

It also has a new family of chips, dubbed M3, to power the devices.

The silicon features upgraded graphics processing abilities - a move that takes the fight to Nvidia, which dominates the market for graphics chips.

Apple chief executive Tim Cook had big claims to make:

"They're the most advanced chips ever created for a personal computer, taking the best pro laptops in the world and making them even better."

Apple has seen its laptop business boom since 2020, when it parted ways with Intel and started making its own chips.

Industry analysts IDC say the firm has roughly doubled its market share.

The new chips use designs from Arm Holdings, and outperform machines using Microsoft's Windows on some tasks.

Cook says no one can rival Apple's ability to design hardware, software and chips in-house:

"This deep integration is something only Apple can deliver, and we never stop innovating."

Apple did not say which firm is making its new chips, but analysts say it's likely to be Taiwan giant TSMC.