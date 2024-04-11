BENGALURU, April 11 (Reuters) - Apple Inc is expected to inform its users in India and ninety-one other countries that they were possible victims of a “mercenary spyware” attack, an attempt to gain unlawful access to users devices, Economic Times reported on Thursday citing sources. (Reporting by Ashna Teresa Britto; Editing by Janane Venkatraman )
