    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-17 pm EDT
131.56 USD   +1.15%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Apple workers at Maryland store vote to unionize, a first for the U.S.

06/18/2022 | 10:23pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Apple logo

(Reuters) - Apple Inc workers in Maryland voted on Saturday to join a union, becoming the first retail employees of the tech giant to unionize in the United States.

More than 100 workers in Towson near Baltimore "have overwhelmingly voted to join the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers," the union said on its website.

The local workers, forming the Coalition of Organized Retail Employees, "have the support of a solid majority of our coworkers," they wrote in a letter to Apple CEO Tim Cook.

"This is something we do not to go against or create conflict with our management," they wrote.

An Apple spokesperson, responding to Reuters request for comment, said by email the company had "nothing to add at this time."

Unionization efforts are gaining momentum at some large U.S. corporations, including Amazon.com Inc and Starbucks Corp.

Apple workers in Atlanta who were seeking to unionize withdrew their request last month, claiming intimidation.

Some current and former Apple workers last year began criticizing the company's working conditions online, using the hashtag #AppleToo.

(Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 394 B - -
Net income 2022 99 856 M - -
Net cash 2022 62 947 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,4x
Yield 2022 0,69%
Capitalization 2 129 B 2 129 B -
EV / Sales 2022 5,25x
EV / Sales 2023 4,91x
Nbr of Employees 154 000
Free-Float 99,9%
