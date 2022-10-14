Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Apple Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-14 pm EDT
138.38 USD   -3.22%
10/14Apple workers vote for unionizing second U.S. store
RE
10/14Rupert Murdoch considers combining Fox, News Corp
RE
10/14Amazon.com Likely to See Gross Merchandise Value of $8 Billion for Prime Early Access Sale, BofA Says
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Apple workers vote for unionizing second U.S. store

10/14/2022 | 09:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Apple logo is seen at an Apple Store in Brooklyn, New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Apple Inc retail workers voted in favor of forming a union at an Oklahoma location, the U.S. National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) said, making it the tech giant's second U.S. store to organize.

Ninety-five employees at the Apple Penn Square store in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma secured a majority, with 56 votes in support of joining the Communications Workers of America Union (CWA), according to a tally by the NLRB.

The move to organize spread to new industries during the pandemic, sparked by concerns about workplace safety. Momentum has continued at companies including Amazon.com Inc and Starbucks Corp and others.

(Reporting by Doyinsola Oladipo in New York and Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Michael Perry)

By Doyinsola Oladipo


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -3.22% 138.38 Delayed Quote.-19.47%
STARBUCKS CORPORATION -3.36% 86.37 Delayed Quote.-23.60%
All news about APPLE INC.
10/14Apple workers vote for unionizing second U.S. store
RE
10/14Rupert Murdoch considers combining Fox, News Corp
RE
10/14Amazon.com Likely to See Gross Merchandise Value of $8 Billion for Prime Early Access S..
MT
10/14Rate of iPhone Users With Apple Watch Reaches Record 30% in North America in H1, Counte..
MT
10/14MarketScreener's World Press Review : October 14, 20..
MS
10/14News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
10/13News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10/13Chipmaker TSMC's shares leap after quarterly profit beats estimates
RE
10/13Financial Shares Surge as Inflation Sets Stage for Rate Rise -- Financials Roundup
DJ
10/13Sector Update: Financial Stocks Still Surging at Thursday Close
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APPLE INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 393 B - -
Net income 2022 99 571 M - -
Net cash 2022 56 254 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,7x
Yield 2022 0,66%
Capitalization 2 224 B 2 224 B -
EV / Sales 2022 5,52x
EV / Sales 2023 5,21x
Nbr of Employees 154 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 44
Last Close Price 138,38 $
Average target price 181,25 $
Spread / Average Target 31,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.-19.47%2 223 871
XIAOMI CORPORATION-54.39%26 908
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-62.54%8 045
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-60.71%6 403
FIH MOBILE LIMITED-46.32%738
DZS INC.-24.78%351