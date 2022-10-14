Apple workers vote for unionizing second U.S. store

Ninety-five employees at the Apple Penn Square store in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma secured a majority, with 56 votes in support of joining the Communications Workers of America Union (CWA), according to a tally by the NLRB.

The move to organize spread to new industries during the pandemic, sparked by concerns about workplace safety. Momentum has continued at companies including Amazon.com Inc and Starbucks Corp and others.

