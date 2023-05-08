Asia shares edge higher, wary of US bank data

* Asian stock markets : https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4
* Nikkei dips, U.S stock futures hold steady
* Focus on U.S. inflation, banking survey
* Bank of England seen hiking again this week
SYDNEY, May 8 (Reuters) - Asian shares were mostly
higher on Monday as investors braced for a week where U.S.
inflation data will test wagers the next move in interest rates
will be down, while worries about a possible credit crunch
weighed on the dollar.
Friday's robust U.S. payrolls report has already delivered a
setback to easing hopes and any upside surprise on consumer
prices would challenge bets for a rate cut as soon as September.
Forecasts are for a rise of 0.4% in April for both the
headline and core CPI, with the annual pace of core inflation
slowing just a tick to 5.5%.
Later Monday, the Federal Reserve's survey of loan officers
will draw an unusual amount of attention as markets seek to
gauge the impact of regional banking stress on lending.
"The survey should point to further broad-based tightening
in bank lending standards," said Bruce Kasman, head of economic
research at JPMorgan.
"Continued stress in the banking system does, of course,
increase concern that a disruptive financial market event is on
the horizon," he added. "Though our analysis suggests that the
impact of a credit tightening against an otherwise healthy
backdrop tends to be limited."
Caution made for a slow start in markets and MSCI's broadest
index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged
up 0.7%, while Japan's Nikkei eased 0.6%.
Chinese blue chips gained 1.1% ahead of data on
trade and inflation due later in the week.
EUROSTOXX 50 futures added 0.1%, while FTSE futures
were closed for a holiday.
S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures were both
little changed, after jumping on Friday in the wake of Apple's
upbeat results.
While the S&P 500 is up almost 8% for the year so far, all
of that is due to just five mega stocks which have collectively
risen by 29% so far this year and trade at a 49% premium to the
rest of the index.
HITTING THE CEILING
Bond markets were still stinging from the strong payrolls
report with U.S. two-year yields up at 3.93% after
briefly getting as low at 3.657% last week.
Not helping has been the risk of a U.S. government default
with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday warning of a
possible crisis should Congress not raise the debt ceiling.
Futures imply a near 90% chance the Fed will keep
rates steady at its next meeting in June, and a 75% probability
of a cut in September.
The market is still pricing in at least one more hike from
the European Central Bank, while the Bank of England is widely
expected to lift its rates by a quarter point on Thursday.
The diverging outlook on rates has underpinned the euro and
pound, with the latter hitting a one-year high on the U.S.
dollar last week. The euro was holding at $1.1040 on
Monday, just short of its recent top of $1.1096.
"While it is premature to get too 'beared up' on the dollar
until a clearer peak in U.S. rates is seen, the U.S. banking
sector travails that have no easy/costless solutions, continue
to make for a mildly bearish medium-term story," said Alan
Ruskin, head of global FX strategy at Deutsche Bank.
"Certainly it imposes more growth constraints and a greater
stagflationary bias than for major competing economies."
The dollar has fared better on the yen as the Bank of Japan
remains the only central bank in the developed world to not have
tightened policy. The dollar stood at 134.80 yen, with
the euro at 148.75 and not far from its recent
15-year peak of 151.55.
The prospect of a pause in U.S. rate hikes has been a boon
for non-yielding gold which was holding at $2,021 an ounce
after nearing a record high last week.
Oil prices have been going the other way as fears of a
global economic slowdown eclipsed planned output cuts to see
U.S. crude shed more than 7% last week.
Brent was last up 40 cents at $75.70 a barrel, while
U.S. crude added 42 cents to $71.76 per barrel.
