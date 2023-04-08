Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Apple Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-06 pm EDT
164.66 USD   +0.55%
Baidu sues Apple, app developers over fake Ernie bot apps
RE
04/07General Motors no longer wants Apple and Android in its cars
AQ
04/062023 GQ Global Creativity Awards
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Baidu sues Apple, app developers over fake Ernie bot apps

04/08/2023 | 03:07am EDT
FILE PHOTO: News conference on Ernie Bot by Baidu at the company's headquarters in Beijing

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Chinese search engine giant Baidu has filed lawsuits against "relevant" app developers and Apple Inc over fake copies of its Ernie bot app available on Apple's app store.

The company's artificial intelligence powered Ernie bot, launched last month, has been touted as China's closest answer to the U.S.-developed chatbot ChatGPT.

Baidu said it had lodged lawsuits in Beijing Haidian People's Court against the developers behind the counterfeit applications of its Ernie bot and the Apple company.

"At present, Ernie does not have any official app," Baidu said in a statement late on Friday posted on its official "Baidu AI" WeChat account.

It also posted a photograph of its court filing.

"Until our company's official announcement, any Ernie app you see from App Store or other stores are fake," it said.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A Reuters search on Saturday found there were still at least four apps bearing the Chinese-language name of the Ernie bot, all fake, in Apple's App Store.

The Ernie bot is only available to users who apply for and receive access codes. In its statement, Baidu also warned against people selling access codes.

(Reporting by Jason Xue and Brenda Goh; Editing by Robert Birsel)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 0.55% 164.66 Delayed Quote.26.04%
BAIDU, INC. 0.32% 145 Delayed Quote.26.77%
Analyst Recommendations on APPLE INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 389 B - -
Net income 2023 94 328 M - -
Net cash 2023 63 027 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 27,5x
Yield 2023 0,59%
Capitalization 2 605 B 2 605 B -
EV / Sales 2023 6,53x
EV / Sales 2024 6,02x
Nbr of Employees 164 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 45
Last Close Price 164,66 $
Average target price 169,84 $
Spread / Average Target 3,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Timothy Campos Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.26.04%2 605 242
XIAOMI CORPORATION10.42%38 442
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.62.81%15 155
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD12.19%10 705
DZS INC.-39.35%239
RTX A/S16.30%164
