Berkshire bought $51 bln stock as Buffett combats supply chain; operating results flat

OMAHA, Neb., April 30 (Reuters) - Warren Buffett's Berkshire
Hathaway Inc dove into equity markets in the first
quarter, spending more than $51 billion on stocks including a
much larger stake in Chevron Corp.
Berkshire, which Buffett has run since 1965, also said on
Saturday quarterly operating profit was little changed from a
year earlier, with some businesses able to fend off supply chain
disruptions. Geico, the car insurer, posted an underwriting
loss.
The Omaha, Nebraska-based company also said it repurchased
$3.2 billion of its own stock in the quarter, but none in the
first three weeks of April.
Berkshire's disclosures suggest that Buffett has finally
found large new uses to dispose of Berkshire's cash pile, which
shrank more than $40 billion to about $106 billion.
The Chevron stake grew to $25.9 billion as of March 31 from
just $4.5 billion three months earlier, as oil prices surged
higher following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
That came on the heels of Berkshire's purchase of well over
$6 billion of stock in Occidental Petroleum Corp, where
it already had a $10 billion preferred stock stake.
Buffett has also committed $11.6 billion to buy insurance
company Alleghany Corp, and bought $4.2 billion of HP Inc
stock.
Berkshire ended March with $391 billion of stocks, more than
half of the company's $712 billion overall market value.
Other businesses include the BNSF railroad, Berkshire
Hathaway Energy, and a variety of manufacturing and retail
operations including See's Candies and Dairy Queen ice cream.
NET RESULTS FALL
First-quarter operating profit edged up to $7.04 billion, or
about $4,786 per Class A share, from $7.02 billion a year
earlier.
Berkshire's net income fell 53% to $5.46 billion, or $3,702
per Class A share, to $11.71 billion, or $7,638 per Class A
share, a year earlier.
Net results included $1.58 billion of gains and losses from
stocks including Apple Inc, as well as Chevron.
An accounting rule requires Berkshire to report unrealized
gains and losses with net results, and Buffett urges investors
to ignore the resulting volatility.
Berkshire released results ahead of its first in-person
annual shareholder meeting since 2019 in Omaha.
DISRUPTIONS
In its quarterly report, Berkshire alluded to the Ukraine
invasion, without mentioning it specifically, and the spread of
Omicron variants of COVID-19 in discussing the supply chain
issues that many businesses now face.
"Significant disruptions of supply chains and higher costs
have persisted in 2022," it said. "Further, the development of
geopolitical conflicts in 2022 have contributed to disruptions
of supply chains, resulting in cost increases for commodities,
goods, and services in many parts of the world."
Berkshire businesses that took hits included Precision
Castparts aircraft parts, Clayton Homes mobile homes and McLane
food distribution.
Chip shortages were also a problem, dampening consumer
shipping volume at BNSF and reducing sales volume at Berkshire
Hathaway Automotive car dealerships.
Revenue nevertheless rose at both, with BNSF benefiting from
higher fuel prices and surcharges, and car and truck sales
revenue growing because vehicles are getting more expensive.
Rising used car prices and shortages of replacement parts
also weighed on the Geico auto insurer, which posted an
underwriting loss because loss claims are increasing.
Profit from Berkshire Hathaway Energy, one of Berkshire's
largest businesses and a steady earnings generator, rose 7%,
helped by higher electric utility margins and tax benefits at
its MidAmerican Energy unit.
Berkshire's stock has withstood recent market volatility far
better than many other large U.S. stocks. Its Class A shares are
up more than 7% this year, while the Standard & Poor's 500
has fallen 13%.
