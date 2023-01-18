Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Apple Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:37:20 2023-01-18 pm EST
135.63 USD   -0.23%
02:35pBig Tech braces for dismal profits, more job cuts
RE
02:19pApple Fined $17.4 Million by Russian Regulator for Allegedly Abusing Market Dominance
MT
12:04pGlobal markets live: BASF, United Airlines, Microsoft, Pfizer, Apple...
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Big Tech braces for dismal profits, more job cuts

01/18/2023 | 02:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Logo of Meta Platforms is seen in Davos

(Reuters) - Keen to buttress margins and appease investor concerns at a time of slowing sales growth, big U.S. technology firms are expected to whittle away at their bloated workforce and costs through the next few months, reversing pandemic-era excesses, analysts said.

Each of America's five largest tech companies, though, are expected to report a fall in profits for the October-December period, as they try to recalibrate in a high-interest environment. Facebook-owner Meta Platforms Inc and Amazon.com Inc are expected to report the biggest declines.

Analysts have cut their total revenue projection for the five companies - Meta, Amazon, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc and Microsoft Corp - by 5% to $561.4 billion as of January from October.

Big tech companies are expected to be among the biggest drags to S&P 500's eleven sectors, with the information technology sector projected to report an earnings decline of 9.5%, according to FactSet data.

GRAPHIC: Wall Street analysts alter revenue estimates for Big Tech (https://www.reuters.com/graphics/BIGTECH-PREVIEW/akveqaobrvr/chart.png)

"I would not expect good news for a while ... at least for the next three quarters. I would expect more layoffs," said Siddharth Singhai, chief investment officer at investment firm Ironhold Capital.

Amazon, which is expected to report that earnings slumped 38% and revenue grew at the slowest pace in over 22 years, started communicating to staff on Wednesday whether they were laid off as part of its decision to cut 18,000 jobs.

The reduction in workforce came after the retailer overhired based on pandemic demand, echoing Meta's aggressive hiring to meet a surge in social media usage by stuck-at-home consumers.

Meta, which decided in November to chop 11,000 jobs, could see a 42% plunge in profit, its fifth straight quarter of decline. The company is also likely to see a 7% fall in revenue - its worst showing ever.

The five companies on an average increased their employee base by 45% in 2020 and 20.5% in 2021, with Apple hiring the most modestly.

"We are forecasting another 5% to 10% headcount cut across the tech sector as many of these companies were spending money like 1980s rockstars," said Wedbush analyst Dan Ives.

Microsoft said on Wednesday it would eliminate 10,000 roles, affecting less than 5% of its employees. Analysts expect the company to report a 2.4% rise in revenue, the slowest pace in about 24 quarters. Profit is expected to fall 9%.

GRAPHIC: Amazon hired generously; Apple stayed frugal through pandemic (https://www.reuters.com/graphics/TECH-LAYOFF/zgpobrklqvd/chart.png)

Apple's revenue is expected to fall for the first time in 15 quarters as its major supplier Foxconn faced major disruption at the biggest iPhone factory in China due to worker unrest related to COVID curbs.

Revenue growth at Alphabet, which is slowing hiring and making "course corrections" to cut costs, is expected to be the slowest in 10 quarters.

To shore up stock prices, analysts said these companies could pour money into buybacks this year. Their shares fell between 26% and over 60% last year versus the broader market's nearly 20% decline.

They together have cash and cash equivalents of over $110 billion, with Amazon having the most and Meta having the least at the end of the September quarter.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu and Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

By Nivedita Balu and Yuvraj Malik


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 0.24% 91.425 Delayed Quote.4.41%
AMAZON.COM, INC. -0.04% 95.9685 Delayed Quote.16.81%
APPLE INC. -0.12% 135.745 Delayed Quote.4.63%
META PLATFORMS, INC. -1.02% 133.96 Delayed Quote.13.83%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -1.52% 236.66 Delayed Quote.0.22%
All news about APPLE INC.
02:35pBig Tech braces for dismal profits, more job cuts
RE
02:19pApple Fined $17.4 Million by Russian Regulator for Allegedly Abusing Market Dominance
MT
12:04pGlobal markets live: BASF, United Airlines, Microsoft, Pfizer, Apple..
MS
12:03pApple Launches Second Generation HomePod Speaker
MT
12:01pSpotify Technology, Other Firms Urge European Commission to Take Action Against Apple's..
MT
11:56aCanaccord Genuity Adjusts Apple's Price Target to $170 From $200, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
11:38aApple Reportedly Postpones AR Headset Launch Indefinitely
MT
11:00aTwitter offers new annual plan for subscription service
RE
10:54aHow long will this bullish phase last?
MS
09:15aApple introduces the new HomePod with breakthrough sound and intelligence
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APPLE INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 404 B - -
Net income 2023 97 222 M - -
Net cash 2023 58 084 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 22,0x
Yield 2023 0,71%
Capitalization 2 153 B 2 153 B -
EV / Sales 2023 5,18x
EV / Sales 2024 4,87x
Nbr of Employees 164 000
Free-Float 0,10%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 45
Last Close Price 135,94 $
Average target price 168,11 $
Spread / Average Target 23,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.4.63%2 152 775
XIAOMI CORPORATION7.13%37 389
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD9.72%10 554
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.5.63%10 067
DZS INC.1.10%395
RTX A/S10.36%155