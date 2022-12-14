Advanced search
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
12/14/2022 | 05:18pm EST
145.39 USD   -0.05%
05:18pBig Tech gets preview of questions U.S. House Republicans want answered
RE
04:11pKey union organizing tactic backed by U.S. labor board
RE
01:28pTesla shares fall as investors bash Musk's Twitter focus
RE
Big Tech gets preview of questions U.S. House Republicans want answered

12/14/2022 | 05:18pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The logos of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Representative Jim Jordan, who will chair the House Judiciary Committee next Congress, gave a hint of what is to come with letters sent to five big tech companies requesting information about conservative material removed from their platforms.

In letters sent Tuesday and seen by Reuters, Jordan requested the top executives at Alphabet's Google, Microsoft, Apple, Amazon and Meta's Facebook provide any information they have about contact with President Joe Biden's administration regarding "the moderation, deletion, suppression, restricting, or reduced circulation of content."

Microsoft declined to comment. The other companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Republicans won control of the House in the midterm elections, which will give them control of key committees in January with the power to investigate and even subpoena witnesses.

Jordan and other Republicans have argued that the companies stifle conservative voices, something that they have denied.

"House Republicans have written a number of prior letters to you in attempts to obtain relevant information. You have not provided responses that have satisfied our concerns," Jordan wrote in the letters. "Committee Republicans will continue to pursue these matters, including into the 118th Congress if necessary."

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

By Diane Bartz


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -0.59% 95.07 Delayed Quote.-33.98%
AMAZON.COM, INC. -0.98% 91.58 Delayed Quote.-44.52%
APPLE INC. -1.55% 143.21 Delayed Quote.-18.08%
META PLATFORMS, INC. 1.20% 121.59 Delayed Quote.-64.28%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 0.12% 257.22 Delayed Quote.-23.61%
