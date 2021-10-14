Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Apple Inc.
  News
  Summary
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
Big Tech to face another bipartisan antitrust bill

10/14/2021 | 05:03am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logos of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A bipartisan group of lawmakers, headed by Senators Amy Klobuchar, a Democrat, and Republican Chuck Grassley, plan to introduce a bill that would bar Big Tech platforms, like Amazon and Alphabet's Google, from favoring their products and services.

The bill is one of a slew introduced in this Congress aimed at reining in tech firms, including industry leaders Facebook and Apple. Thus far none have become law although one, a broader measure to increase resources for antitrust enforcers, has passed the Senate.

This bill, which Klobuchar's office said would be introduced early next week, would be a companion to a measure which has passed the House Judiciary Committee. It must pass both houses of Congress to become law.

Klobuchar and Grassley's bill would specifically prohibit platforms from requiring companies operating on their sites to purchase the platform's goods or services and ban them from biasing search results to favor the platform.

"As dominant digital platforms -- some of the biggest companies our world has ever seen -- increasingly give preference to their own products and services, we must put policies in place to ensure small businesses and entrepreneurs still have the opportunity to succeed in the digital marketplace," Klobuchar said in a statement.

Klobuchar is chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee's antitrust subcommittee while Grassley is the top Republican on the full committee. Co-sponsors include Democrats like Senator Dick Durbin, chair of the full Judiciary Committee, Richard Blumenthal and Cory Booker, as well as Republicans Lindsey Graham, John Kennedy and Cynthia Lummis.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

By Diane Bartz


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 0.83% 2751.64 Delayed Quote.57.00%
AMAZON.COM, INC. 1.14% 3284.28 Delayed Quote.-0.29%
APPLE INC. -0.42% 140.91 Delayed Quote.6.19%
FACEBOOK INC 0.24% 324.54 Delayed Quote.18.81%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 366 B - -
Net income 2021 93 812 M - -
Net cash 2021 78 438 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,2x
Yield 2021 0,61%
Capitalization 2 329 B 2 329 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,15x
EV / Sales 2022 5,95x
Nbr of Employees 147 000
Free-Float 99,0%
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.6.19%2 329 266
XIAOMI CORPORATION-36.45%67 748
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-2.25%18 743
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-4.56%18 070
FIH MOBILE LIMITED24.21%1 215
GIGASET AG12.33%52