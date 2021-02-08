Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple Inc.    AAPL

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Billionaire Gores backs Matterport listing with $2.9 bln blank-check deal

02/08/2021 | 06:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Matterport Inc, which makes makes 3D cameras for virtual tours of real estate, will go public through a merger with a blank-check firm backed by billionaire Alec Gores in a deal that values the combined entity at $2.9 billion, the companies said on Monday.

The deal with Gores Holdings VI Inc is expected to provide $640 million in proceeds to Matterport, including a private investment of $295 million from investors Tiger Global Management, Dragoneer Investment Group and Fidelity Management & Research Co.

The COVID-19 pandemic caused a spike in demand for Matterport's products, as people stayed at home and preferred virtual property tours.

In May last year, the company introduced "Matterport Capture", an iPhone app to enable users to scan spaces through their phones, without the aid of a 3D camera.

California-headquartered Matterport also offers a platform that allows users to upload and view the spaces they have scanned.

Some 248 special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) raised around $83 billion through IPOs in 2020, more than the prior five years combined, according to SPAC Research. The pace has only intensified in 2021, with 91 SPAC IPOs completed so far to raise $25.8 billion.

A blank check firm, also known as a SPAC, is a shell company that raises funds through an initial public offering (IPO) with the aim of acquiring a private company, which then becomes public as result of the merger.

Alec Gores, who founded the Gores Group, is one of the most prolific SPAC dealmakers in the United States.

Gores Holding IV Inc, another SPAC backed by the investor, took wholesale mortgage lender United Wholesale Mortgage public through a $16-billion deal, making it the biggest SPAC merger of all time. (Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru and Krystal Hu in New York; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2021
All news about APPLE INC.
12:24aRenesas boosts power and connectivity prowess with $6 billion Dialog deal
RE
12:18aRenesas boosts power and connectivity prowess with $6 billion Dialog deal
RE
12:05aWall Street Leans Forward Pre-Bell; Futures Green, Europe Up, Asia Higher
MT
02/07UPDATE1 : Renesas to buy Apple supplier Dialog Semiconductor for $5.9 bil.
AQ
02/07China's 5G Mobile Phone Shipments Reach Nearly 168 Million Units in 2020
MT
02/07Dialog Semiconductor Sold to Japan's Renesas for $6 Billion as Chip Sector M&..
MT
02/07Seoul Stocks Dive on Discontinued Hyundai-Apple Deal Talks; Auto Shares Crash
MT
02/07Seoul Stocks Dive as Auto Shares Crash on Discontinued Hyundai-Apple Deal Tal..
MT
02/07Taiwan January exports rocket to record high, outlook rosy
RE
02/07APPLE INC : Receives a Buy rating from RBC
MD
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 333 B - -
Net income 2021 74 750 M - -
Net cash 2021 58 731 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 30,9x
Yield 2021 0,62%
Capitalization 2 296 B 2 296 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,71x
EV / Sales 2022 6,43x
Nbr of Employees 147 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 149,03 $
Last Close Price 136,76 $
Spread / Highest target 28,0%
Spread / Average Target 8,97%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE INC.3.07%2 295 940
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.3.09%500 422
XIAOMI CORPORATION-18.07%88 304
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD1.33%19 313
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-10.24%984
FOCUSRITE PLC-4.65%815
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ