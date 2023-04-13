Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Apple Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:04:50 2023-04-13 pm EDT
164.88 USD   +2.98%
01:48pSurprise Drop in Producer Prices Pushes Equities Higher
MT
01:18pEasing Factor-Gate Inflation Boosts Appetite for US Equities as Growth Sectors Lead Rally
MT
01:11pBlinken seeking to upgrade Vietnam ties as Hanoi treads narrow path
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Blinken seeking to upgrade Vietnam ties as Hanoi treads narrow path

04/13/2023 | 01:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: NATO Foreign Ministers meeting in Brussels

HANOI (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken visits Vietnam this week hoping for progress towards upgrading relations with a key trade partner that shares U.S. worries about China's growing might.

For Hanoi, it will be a delicate test: how to show openness to the United States without angering China, a giant neighbor that supplies key inputs for Vietnam's vital export trade, or Russia, another traditional partner.

It is a balancing act Vietnam has excelled at but one that is turning more complex in a world appearing to divide into opposing blocs, with the U.S. and its allies on one side and China and Russia on the other.

Blinken arrives in Hanoi on Friday and will meet Vietnamese leaders on Saturday before heading to Tokyo for a meeting of the Group of Seven rich nations.

It will be the first Hanoi visit by the secretary of state of the Biden administration, which took office in 2021, although Vice President Kamala Harris visited in August of that year.

Washington will be hoping for progress towards boosting relations to a "strategic" partnership from one that for the past decade has been called "comprehensive."

Officials have not said what this closer relationship might entail. But Southeast Asia expert Murray Hiebert, who visited Vietnam in February and spoke with senior government officials, said it could include increased military cooperation and U.S. weapons supplies.

He noted, however, there were limits given Vietnam's policy of not allowing foreign bases, foreign troops or alliances against other countries. Hanoi has also been put off by the relatively high price of U.S. arms and concerns that supplies could be blocked by U.S. lawmakers on human rights grounds.

Blinken will also formally break ground on a new U.S. embassy compound in Hanoi, in what the top U.S. diplomat for East Asia, Daniel Kritenbrink, called "a stunning new symbol" of the U.S. commitment to an "enduring partnership and friendship."

With the Vietnam War era an increasingly distant memory, Washington now considers Hanoi, in Kritenbrink's words, "one of America's most important partners in the region".

BALANCING BEIJING AND WASHINGTON

Experts say the U.S. broached formally elevating ties during the Trump administration, but Hanoi was resistant and has wavered amid escalating tensions between Washington and Beijing, which could react badly to the move.

Vietnam, while alarmed by China's growing military and opposed to its rival claims in the South China Sea, has its vital economic ties with Beijing to consider.

Even so, Hanoi now appears amenable to upgraded ties with the U.S., Hiebert and other analysts say, although no announcement is expected during Blinken's trip and will likely be saved for a higher-level exchange.

Last month saw a call between U.S. President Joe Biden and the head of Vietnam's ruling Communist party Nguyen Phu Trong, which together with Blinken's visit, could lead to a meeting between the two in July, the 10th anniversary of the existing formal bilateral partnership, they say.

"The chance of the United States and Vietnam upgrading their comprehensive partnership to a strategic level is higher with Blinken's visit because it will pave the way for a higher level meeting," said Bich Tran, an adjunct fellow at Washington's Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Kritenbrink said Washington was working to persuade Vietnam to diversify defense purchases away from Russia, something that "obviously would be in Vietnam's interests and also would conform to U.S. law."

Vietnam's human rights record is another sensitive area, and days before Blinken's visit, a Hanoi court jailed a prominent political activist for six years for anti-state activities.

Kritenbrink said he was "confident" Blinken would raise rights concerns in Hanoi.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk, Francesco Guarascio and David Brunnstrom; additional reporting by Simon Lewis; editing by Don Durfee and Mark Heinrich)

By Humeyra Pamuk, Francesco Guarascio and David Brunnstrom


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 2.88% 164.7018 Delayed Quote.23.76%
INTEL CORPORATION 0.76% 32.2661 Delayed Quote.21.15%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.29% 81.7837 Delayed Quote.12.62%
All news about APPLE INC.
01:48pSurprise Drop in Producer Prices Pushes Equities Higher
MT
01:18pEasing Factor-Gate Inflation Boosts Appetite for US Equities as Growth Sectors Lead Ral..
MT
01:11pBlinken seeking to upgrade Vietnam ties as Hanoi treads narrow path
RE
12:39pSoft Wholesale Price Inflation Print Lifts US Equities
MT
12:17pWall St climbs as inflation, jobless claims data ease rate worries
RE
11:52aTop Stories at Midday: Amazon's Jassy Pens Upbeat Letter, Delta Sw..
MT
09:46aCanaccord Genuity Raises Price Target on Apple to $180 From $170, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
09:45aStill not getting any clearer
MS
09:36aAPPLE INC : Credit Suisse reiterates its Buy rating
MD
08:55aApple Expects to Use 100% Recycled Cobalt in Batteries by 2025
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APPLE INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 390 B - -
Net income 2023 94 223 M - -
Net cash 2023 62 955 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 26,8x
Yield 2023 0,60%
Capitalization 2 533 B 2 533 B -
EV / Sales 2023 6,34x
EV / Sales 2024 5,84x
Nbr of Employees 164 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 45
Last Close Price 160,10 $
Average target price 170,03 $
Spread / Average Target 6,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Timothy Campos Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.23.76%2 533 094
XIAOMI CORPORATION10.97%38 632
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.48.93%13 848
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD24.99%11 914
DZS INC.-43.14%224
RTX A/S15.03%163
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer