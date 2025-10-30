Bank of America announced on Wednesday that it had raised its target price for Apple shares from $270 to $320, believing that the tech giant is well positioned to generate sustained growth over the next five years, despite its already considerable size.



In a research note, the American investment bank highlights the strength of the tech group's ecosystem, as well as the power of its brand and the loyalty of its established customer base, which it believes are key competitive advantages.



BofA—which has a buy recommendation on the stock—says, however, that the impact of AI will prove decisive, both as a driver of innovation—through the launch of new products such as connected glasses, domestic robots and smart home devices—but also because of its potentially disruptive effect on other market segments, such as online search revenue.



Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the broker Mizuho reiterated its "outperform" rating on the Microsoft stock, along with its $640 target price, saying that yesterday's "major" agreement with OpenAI confirms the strength of their partnership while opening up new growth opportunities for the tech giant.