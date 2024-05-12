May 12 (Reuters) - British newspaper group News Media Association (NMA) has warned Apple that any move to impose a so-called "web eraser" tool to block advertisements would put the financial sustainability of journalism at risk, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

Apple is preparing to include an AI-based privacy feature in the Safari browser in the next iOS 18 software update that will remove ads or other unwanted website content, the newspaper reported. (Reporting by Harshita Meenaktshi in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)