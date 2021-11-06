Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway boosts operating profit, cash hoard sets record

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc
on Saturday reported improved operating results as it
extended its rebound from the early stages of the pandemic, even
as it cut back some stock holdings and boosted its cash hoard to
a record.
Berkshire also said it repurchased $7.6 billion of its own
stock in the third quarter, reflecting its need to put cash to
work as share prices regularly set new highs and purchases of
whole companies appeared too expensive.
The repurchases and other stock market activity suggest
Buffett sees greater value in his own company than in others.
Indeed, Berkshire ended September with $149.2 billion of
cash and equivalents, and sold about $2 billion more stock than
it bought in the quarter.
Third-quarter operating profit rose 18% to $6.47 billion, or
about $4,331 per Class A share, from $5.48 billion in the
year-earlier period.
Net income declined 66% to $10.3 billion, or $6,882 per
Class A share, from $30.1 billion, reflecting lower unrealized
gains on Berkshire's common stock holdings including Apple Inc
and Bank of America Corp.
The share repurchases boosted total buybacks to $20.2
billion this year, and close to $45 billion since the end of
2019. Berkshire's share count declined further in October,
suggesting it repurchased another $1.7 billion of its own stock.
Buffett's inactivity in purchasing stocks and whole
companies has disappointed some investors and analysts.
It stems in part from the stock market rally and the role of
special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs), which take
private companies public, in driving up prices of acquisition
targets.
"It's a killer," Buffett said at Berkshire's annual meeting
on May 1, referring to SPACs.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Mike
Harrison and David Holmes)