Buffett's Berkshire has record annual operating profit despite inflation, rate pressures

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway
Inc on Saturday reported its highest-ever annual
operating profit, even as foreign currency losses and rising
interest rates contributed to lower earnings in the fourth
quarter.
Buffett called 2022 a "good year" for Berkshire in his
annual shareholder letter, after the conglomerate's dozens of
businesses generated $30.8 billion of profit despite rising
inflation and supply chain disruptions, including from the war
in Ukraine.
Berkshire also bulked up its cash hoard, ending the year
with $128.6 billion after selling about $16.3 billion of stocks
in the fourth quarter.
The Omaha, Nebraska-based company found more value buying
back its own shares, repurchasing $2.6 billion, and bought back
about $700 million more in the first month-and-a-half of 2023.
Though its stock price is down 1.5% this year, lagging
the 3.4% gain in the Standard & Poor's 500, Berkshire
shares outpaced the index by 22 percentage points in 2022,
reflecting their status as a defensive investment in rocky
markets.
Berkshire shareholders "trust us to treat their money as we
do our own," Buffett said in his letter. "And that is a promise
we can make."
Quarterly operating profit fell 8% to $6.71 billion, or
$4,596 per Class A share, from $7.29 billion.
Net income for the quarter fell 54% to $18.16 billion, or
$12,412 per Class A share, from $39.65 billion a year earlier.
Buffett considers net results misleading because they
include gains and losses on investments that Berkshire hasn't
sold.
GEICO STRUGGLES PERSIST
Operating results included about $1.2 billion of currency
losses and a sixth straight underwriting loss at the car insurer
Geico, which has boosted premiums after struggling with accident
claims and properly pricing policies to reflect risk.
Berkshire projected that Geico, which shed 7% of its
41,000-person workforce last year, will generate an underwriting
profit in 2023.
Results also reflected a 24% jump in profit from energy
and utility operations, as well as Berkshire's share of
Occidental Petroleum Corp's earnings after it built a
21.4% stake in the oil company.
Berkshire also owns 20.4% of American Express Co
, which its financial results do not incorporate.
Though rising rates helped Berkshire generate more
income from insurance investments, they also hurt its Clayton
Homes unit and namesake real estate brokerage by cutting into
demand for housing construction, purchases and refinancings.
In addition, profit at the BNSF railroad fell 13% as the
Federal Reserve's rate-hike campaign began slowing the nation's
economy, and shipping volumes of consumer, industrial and
agricultural products as well as coal all declined.
"Interest rates were the primary driver in somewhat soft
fourth-quarter results" in an otherwise "pretty strong year" for
Berkshire, Jim Shanahan, an Edward Jones & Co analyst with a
"buy" rating on Berkshire.
For all of 2022, Berkshire posted a net loss of $22.82
billion, though that largely reflected declines in its $308.8
billion portfolio of common stocks, led by Apple Inc.
MORE FLOAT
Berkshire did spend $11.5 billion in the fourth quarter
to buy the insurance company Alleghany Corp.
That purchase helped boost insurance "float," which reflects
premiums collected up front before claims are paid and help fund
growth, 12% last year to $164.1 billion.
"Buffett takes those insurance premiums and buys good
quality businesses," said Bill Smead, a longtime Berkshire
investor at Smead Capital Management in Phoenix, which invests
$5.5 billion.
Thomas Russo, whose Gardner Russo & Quinn in Lancaster,
Pennsylvania invests $8 billion, about 17% of which is in
Berkshire, added: "Buffett often describes float as more
important than cash."
Berkshire also spent $8.2 billion on Jan. 31 to boost its
stake in truck stop operator Pilot Travel Centers to 80% from
38.6%.
Cathy Seifert, a CFRA Research analyst who rates
Berkshire "hold," said Geico remains a "big pain point" because
of elevated accident losses, and called on it to disclose "more
about what it's doing to rectify a chronic situation."
