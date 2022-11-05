Buffett's Berkshire loses money as stocks, Hurricane Ian offset rising demand

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway
Inc on Saturday posted a $2.69 billion third-quarter
loss as rising inflation, falling stock investments and a big
loss from Hurricane Ian offset improvement in many of the
conglomerate's businesses.
Operating profit nevertheless rose by 20%, topping analyst
forecasts.
Berkshire benefited from increased demand and prices for
new home sales, industrial products and energy, while the U.S.
Federal Reserve's inflation-fighting campaign helped Berkshire
generate more income from insurance investments.
"On balance, results were strong and demonstrated
resilience given the impact of inflation, higher interest rates
and supply chain challenges," said Jim Shanahan, an Edward Jones
& Co analyst with a "buy" rating on Berkshire.
Buffett's company took advantage of declining equity
markets to add more stocks to its $306 billion portfolio, buying
a net $3.7 billion and building a now 20.9% stake in Occidental
Petroleum Corp.
Berkshire also bought back more of its own stock but was
cautious, repurchasing $1.05 billion, similar to the second
quarter.
That conservatism may reflect the "significant disruptions"
that Berkshire said its several dozen businesses still see from
supply chains and events beyond their control, such as the
COVID-19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Berkshire also said rising costs from fuel and accidents
hurt respective results at two of its best-known businesses, the
BNSF railroad and Geico auto insurer.
Cathy Seifert, a CFRA Research analyst with a "hold"
rating for Berkshire, said the company may be "at an inflection
point, not unlike the economy," where it will need to contain
costs to prepare for slowing demand and a possible recession.
"Bottom line, this was a healthy quarter, but one needs
to be concerned over its trajectory over the next 12 months,"
Seifert said.
HUNKERING DOWN
The quarterly net loss equaled $1,832 per Class A share,
and compared with a profit of $10.34 billion, or $6,882 per
share, a year earlier.
Results included $10.45 billion of losses from
investments and derivatives, as the stock prices of many large
Berkshire investments other than Apple Inc fell.
Accounting rules require Berkshire to report such
changes even if it buys and sells nothing. This causes large
quarterly swings in results that Buffett says are usually
meaningless.
Operating profit, meanwhile, rose to $7.76 billion, or about
$5,294 per Class A share, from $6.47 billion, or $4,331 per
share, a year earlier.
Results improved despite a $2.7 billion after-tax loss from
Ian, a strong Category 4 hurricane that slammed into Florida on
Sept. 28. Revenue rose 9%, while expenses rose 7%.
"The concern is which of the rising expenses are going
to become more permanent," said Tom Russo, a partner at Gardner,
Russo & Quinn in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, who invests more than
$1 billion in Berkshire.
Russo said results reflect "an enterprise hunkering down
and conserving resources while it awaits large 'elephants,'" a
term Buffett uses to describe large acquisitions.
Berkshire ended September with $109 billion of cash, up from
$105.4 billion in June, though it spent $11.6 billion last month
to buy the Alleghany Corp insurance business.
A strengthening U.S. dollar led to $858 million of
third-quarter gains from Berkshire's non-dollar denominated
debt.
Meanwhile, the Fed's aggressive raising of short-term
interest rates fueled a 21% increase in insurance investment
income, with income from U.S. Treasuries and other debt nearly
tripling to $397 million.
BNSF, GEICO
Profit at BNSF fell 6% as expenses jumped by one-third,
including increases of 27% for compensation and 80% for fuel,
some of which was passed on to customers through surcharges.
Geico suffered its fifth straight quarterly underwriting
loss, losing $759 million before taxes, reflecting more frequent
and costly accident claims, rising used car prices and car parts
shortages. Written premiums barely changed.
Seifert said Geico, run by Berkshire portfolio manager
Todd Combs, has fared worse than many other auto insurers, and
may suffer further erosion in underwriting if its "limited
revenue growth and claims cost inflation" persists.
Offsetting the declines were profit increases of 6% from
Berkshire Hathaway Energy and 20% from manufacturing, service
and retail businesses including Clayton Homes, though rising
mortgage rates will likely cut into future home sales.
Buffett, 92, has run Berkshire since 1965.
Investors closely watch Berkshire because of his reputation,
and because results often mirror broader economic trends.
The company also owns familiar consumer brands such as
Dairy Queen, Duracell, Fruit of the Loom and See's Candies.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Mark
Potter and Chizu Nomiyama)