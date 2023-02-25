Buffett's Berkshire posts record annual operating profit

(Adds financial details throughout, Buffett and investor
Feb 25 (Reuters) - Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway
Inc on Saturday reported its highest-ever annual
operating profit, even as foreign currency losses and lower
gains from investments caused fourth-quarter profit to fall.
Buffett called 2022 a "good year" for Berkshire in his
annual shareholder letter after the conglomerate's dozens of
businesses generated $30.8 billion of profit despite rising
inflation and supply chain disruptions, including from the war
in Ukraine.
Berkshire also bulked up its cash hoard, ending the year
with $128.6 billion.
The Omaha, Nebraska-based conglomerate sold about $16.3
billion of stocks in the fourth quarter and found better value
repurchasing its own shares, buying back $2.6 billion in the
quarter and $7.9 billion for all of 2022.
Berkshire shareholders "trust us to treat their money as we
do our own," Buffett said in his letter. "And that is a promise
we can make."
Quarterly operating profit fell 8% to $6.71 billion, or
$4,596 per Class A share, from $7.29 billion.
Results included about $1.2 billion of currency losses and
more underwriting losses at the car insurer Geico, which has
struggled more than some rivals with accident claims and
properly pricing policies to reflect risk.
Profit also fell at the BNSF railroad, while Berkshire
generated more profit from its energy businesses and more income
from its insurance investments as interest rates rose.
Quarterly net income fell 54% to $18.16 billion, or $12,412
per Class A share, from $39.65 billion, or $26,690 per share, a
year earlier.
For all of 2022, Berkshire lost $22.82 billion, largely
because of losses in its $308.8 billion common stock portfolio.
Buffett considers net income a misleading performance
measure because it includes gains and losses from stock holdings
such as Apple Inc and Bank of America Corp,
regardless of what Berkshire buys or sells.
A dearth of new investments helps explain how Berkshire
boosted its cash stake despite having spent $11.5 billion in the
fourth quarter to buy the insurance company Alleghany Corp.
That purchase helped Berkshire boost insurance "float,"
which reflects premiums collected up front before claims are
paid and help fund growth, 12% last year to $164.1 billion.
"We're delighted to see the growth in float," said Thomas
Russo, a partner at Gardner Russo & Quinn who helps invest $8
billion, about 17% of which is in Berkshire stock. "Buffett
often describes float as more important than cash."
Berkshire also spent $8.2 billion on Jan. 31 to boost its
stake in truck stop operator Pilot Travel Centers to 80% from
38.6%.
Berkshire's share price rose 4% in 2022, far outpacing the
Standard & Poor's 500 which fell 18% including dividends,
and reflecting Berkshire's status as a defensive investment in
rocky markets.
The shares have fallen 1.5% in 2023, while the index is
up 3.4%.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York
Editing by Mark Potter and Diane Craft)